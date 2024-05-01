I Prevail are about to return to the stage, but one of their co-vocalists will not be present. The band just issued a statement revealing that co-vocalist Brian Burkheiser will be sitting out their upcoming shows, but the band still intends on playing them with two of the band members picking up the vocal slack.

What I Prevail Revealed

The band issued a statement revealing Burkheiser's pending absence, noting that the musician had surgery back in February and that the recovery time has taken longer than expected.

Two of the band's members, fellow co-vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe and guitarist/backing vocalist Dylan Bowman, will fill the vocal gap during the upcoming dates.

Read the full statement below.

To the I Prevail Community: Brian recently underwent surgery for a longstanding medical issue in February. The doctors involved were confident this timeframe would allow Brian to recover and perform the upcoming radio shows (Milwaukee / Minneapolis) and European/U.K. tou, but unfortunately the recovery process has taken longer than initially expected. Brian's recover is going well, but he's not ready to take the stage quite yet. Have no fear however, we are still playing ALL upcoming shows with Eric and Dylan doing double duty on vocals. We poured our heart into this show and promise we will deliver you all a special experience. Brian will be home working hard on his recovery and he looks forward to seeing you all this summer. See you soon, I Prevail

I Prevail's 2024 Touring

I Prevail last performed on Feb. 7 aboard the ShipRocked cruise ship. The two upcoming dates - May 3 at Milwaukee's FIserv Forum and May 4 at St. Paul's 93X Twin City Takeover - are essentially warm-up dates as the band heads off to Europe and the U.K. for shows starting May 16 in Berlin, Germany.

The group continues to support their 2022 album, True Power. Tickets are available for shows through the band's website. It should also be noted that Burkheiser's absence is not expected to impact the group's touring with Halestorm later in the year.