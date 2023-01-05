31 Rock + Metal Bands With More Than One Singer

Vocalists — they can either make or break a good band. The only thing better than one good singer? Two! Or three. Maybe even four.

Quite a few rock and metal bands have utilized more than one member on vocals, whether it was because they all had damn good voices or simply wanted to implement different sounds into the songs. Perhaps the most famous example is The Beatles, in which all four members wrote songs and took turns singing lead.

Then you have the Eagles, seeing the vocal spotlight shared mainly between Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Randy Meisner. Deep Purple has had about four different singers across its many lineup changes, but David Coverdale and Glenn Hughes made quite the duo at one point.

Part of Alice in Chains's signature sound is the haunting vocal harmonizing made famous by the late Layne Staley and guitarist Jerry Cantrell. William DuVall has now become their lead singer, but Cantrell still sings many of their songs on his own.

Metalcore introduced having one singer for clean vocals and one for unclean, allowing more diversity in the sound. The list goes on! Scroll through the gallery below to see our top 26 rock and metal bands with more than one singer — the credited vocalists are listed underneath each photo.

31 Rock + Metal Bands With Multiple Singers