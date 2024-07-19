"It's been 25 years and along the way you've sort of sunk every single emotional aspect of your life together with these people — what might turn out to be the biggest relationships in our lives."

Brann Dailor joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday (July 18) to discuss all things Mastodon, from the 20th anniversary of their album Leviathan to the longevity of the band's lineup.

"You just become completely intertwined with the music and the storytelling and the personal struggles," Dailor told host Chuck Armstrong.

"Everything that happens in your life ends up in the music and ends up in the riffs and the lyrics. It's hard to walk away from that, especially when we're all still healthy, living and breathing, still learning our instruments, still discovering things."

Since 2000, the lineup hasn't changed, with Dailor on drums, Brent Hinds on lead guitar, Bill Kelliher on rhythm guitar and Troy Sanders on bass — and each contributing vocals.

"It's interesting for us to see where we can take it next, you know," he said.

"Try to surprise ourselves with something cool, but also always sounds like Mastodon."

20th Anniversary of Mastodon's Leviathan

Along with the conversation on Mastodon's steady band lineup, Dailor spent some time diving into the 20th anniversary of their second album, Leviathan.

"For me, it feels like yesterday," he admitted. "I know it's been 20 years, but things like that, you really have to sit and examine to feel the age of it."

He said a lot of the songs from Leviathan have been regulars in Mastodon's setlists over the years, so it's not like he hasn't spent time focusing on the album.

"It's become my job over the years to do the setlist and then get yelled at by the other members later," Dailor said with a smile on his face.

"It has to be songs that are within the wheelhouse, you know what I mean? We're just not the kind of band that can — we can't just whip out songs on a whim, like just calling them out."

With the anniversary of Leviathan and a massive tour with Lamb of God, Dailor's job has gotten a little easier.

"We're bound to it," he said about playing the album in full.

"I think we have time for maybe four songs after Leviathan is finished, so we can always argue about that. That'll be fun."

What Else Did Mastodon's Brann Dailor Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Why he'd like to see a 20th anniversary of Leviathan get reissued on vinyl, but also why that's not really up to the band

What it's like putting together tours with bands like Lamb of God or Gojira

What he thinks about Kerry King's debut solo album, From Hell I Rise

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Brann Dailor joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday, July 18

