Obituary Posted for Brent Hinds, ‘Celebration of Life’ Being Held in Atlanta at Later Date

The obituary for former Mastodon guitarist/vocalist Brent Hinds – who died tragically in a motorcycle accident on Aug. 20, 2025 – has been posted, offering a heartfelt remembrance of the revered musician before concluding: “A celebration of life will be held in Atlanta at a later date.”

What Brent Hinds’ Obituary Says

Beneath a photo of Hinds smiling; the dates of his birth and death; and a clarification that he was left “in the care of Southern Heritage Funeral Home & Ceremony,” the Dignity Memorial obituary begins: “William Brent Hinds, acclaimed guitarist, vocalist, and founding member of pioneering metal band Mastodon, passed away on August 20, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. He was 51.”

From there, it specifies that he “passion for music began early,” when – at the age of 12 – he “asked his parents for a guitar and began private lessons, quickly immersing himself in the craft. . . . His talent and dedication led him to the Alabama School of Fine Arts, where he studied music and learned to appreciate a wide range of styles.”

Hinds’ obituary then details how he “moved to Atlanta to pursue his music career,” eventually meeting the other members of Mastodon and garnering “a quarter century” of “critical acclaim.” Side projects such as Legend of the Seagullmen and Giraffe Tongue Orchestra are also mentioned as signs of his “genre-defying creativity.”

Afterward, Hinds’ “wide range of hobbies and interests” are mentioned as symbols of his “free-spirited, creative, and unconventional personality.” His knack for being “deeply loyal,” “eccentric,” “funny” and “full of energy” are also noted prior to the obituary mentioning that he’s “survived by” his mother, father, stepmother, stepsister and several other parts of his “extended family, friends, and fans.”

Finally, the obituary stipulates: “In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alabama School of Fine Arts. A celebration of life will be held in Atlanta at a later date.”

You can read Hinds’ full obituary below:

William Brent Hinds, acclaimed guitarist, vocalist, and founding member of pioneering metal band Mastodon, passed away on August 20, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. He was 51. Born on January 16, 1974, in Birmingham, Alabama, Brent’s passion for music began early. At age 12, he asked his parents for a guitar and began private lessons, quickly immersing himself in the craft. In junior high, he formed his first band, Kil Darling, and performed throughout the Birmingham area. His talent and dedication led him to the Alabama School of Fine Arts, where he studied music and learned to appreciate a wide range of styles. After graduating from Pelham High School in 1992, Brent moved to Atlanta to pursue his music career. While working as a carpenter’s apprentice, he became a fixture in the local music scene. It was there he met Troy Sanders, Bill Kelliher, and Brann Dailor, forming the band Mastodon that he helped lead for a quarter century. Brent’s work with Mastodon earned critical acclaim, including multiple Grammy nominations and a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance in 2018. He also led and contributed to numerous side projects, including Fiend Without a Face, West End Motel, Legend of the Seagullmen, and Giraffe Tongue Orchestra, showcasing his genre-defying creativity. Brent was a true original, known for blending country, bluegrass, and psychedelia into metal. His emotional playing and signature picking technique—shaped by his early years of playing banjo—inspired countless musicians and fans. His work on albums like Leviathan, Crack the Skye, and The Hunter is considered groundbreaking, with many calling him one of the most creative guitarists of his generation. Beyond music, Brent had a wide range of hobbies and interests that reflected his free-spirited, creative, and unconventional personality. A self-described “wildling,” Brent was a motorcycle enthusiast, outdoorsman, and artist. His hobbies included antique vehicles, hunting, fishing, water and snow skiing, golf, drawing and painting, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. Like his music, Brent was complex, passionate, and fiercely original. Known for his rebellious streak and raw honesty, Brent was both unpredictable and deeply loyal. He was eccentric, funny, and full of energy, with a generous heart beneath the chaos. He lived life on his own terms, leaving behind a legacy as unforgettable as the music he created. Brent is survived by his mother, Dean Snyder Campbell; father, Billy Hinds; stepmother Heide Hinds; stepsister, Traci Perry; nephew, Walker Hinds; niece, Lily Hinds; uncle, Donnie Snyder; aunt, Linda Kay Hinds Duke; and many cousins, extended family, friends, and fans. He was preceded in death by his brother Bradley Ray Hinds, and grandmothers A.B. Snyder and Cornelia G. Hinds. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alabama School of Fine Arts. A celebration of life will be held in Atlanta at a later date.

READ MORE: Gavin Rossdale Credits Brent Hinds for Stopping His Xanax Exploration

More Details About Hinds’ Death

As Loudwire previously covered, Hinds died on Aug. 20, 2025 “in a motorcycle accident in the band’s hometown of Atlanta.” Specifically, he was “riding his Harley Davidson when the driver of a BMW SUV failed to yield while making a turn, police said.”

His passing was particularly shocking and tragic not only because of his larger-than-life personality and musical impact, but also because it came during a tense time between himself and his former Mastodon bandmates.

After leaving Mastodon back in March, Hinds continued working on other projects with other people while Mastodon played concerts with fill-in guitarist Ben Eller. The band also maintained that they and Hinds “mutually decided to part ways,” yet before long, Hinds began telling a different story by calling the remaining trio “horrible humans” and claiming that drummer Brann Dailor and bassist Troy Sanders are bad singers.

Mastodon nevertheless shared a tender statement about Hinds’ death and honored him during their Aug. 22, 2025 show at the Alaska State Fair. Last week, Loudwire reported on guitarist Bill Kelliher’s first public comments (shared via his Instagram account) regarding the passing of his former bandmate, too.

Kelliher reflected:

It’s been hard to get a grip on my emotions this week. We had our good and bad times just like in any relationship. All that we accomplished after that first fistfight in the van 25 years ago. I didn’t think you’d be taken from us like this, absolute loss of a true one of a kind guitar wizard extraordinaire.

keeping up with you taught me a lot. You were a brother, we were a family, you were a wild man not to be tamed, you could f*ck up bowling ball with a feather.

You weren’t perfect but you were always DIRTY-B!! Your vagabond/gypsy/wild child lives on through your music, I will miss your crazy ass Manimal

Of course, many other musicians have expressed how much Hinds meant to them as well.

For instance, Mastodon’s touring keyboardist – João "Rasta" Nogueira – wrote:

You lived this life in constant tension between the comforts and joys of a successful music career and that overwhelming existential despair and we loved you for it, we worshipped you for it, we believed in your art because in your raptures we believed you touched truth. . . . Every death is unnatural and yours to me is painful beyond measure. I love you, Brent.

Elsewhere, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale recently championed Hinds for being ���directly responsible for stopping me on a self sabotage back to the fatally dangerous world of Xanax.” Beyond that, artists such as Machine Head, Lamb of God’s Mark Morton, Slash, Shadows Fall and Lacuna Coil have posted tributes to Hinds over the last week-and-a-half.

What are some of your favorite memories and moments (musical or otherwise) involving Brent Hinds? Let us know, and in the meantime, check out our photo gallery of Hinds through the years!