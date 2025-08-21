Rock + Metal Musicians Pay Tribute to Former Mastodon Guitarist Brent Hinds

Rock and metal musicians are sharing tributes online to former Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds, who tragically died in a motorcycle accident last night (Aug. 20).

The tragedy was first confirmed by Atlanta News First. The outlet reported that Hinds was riding a Harley Davidson in Atlanta, Ga. when a BMW SUV failed to yield prior to making a turn. The musician was 51 years old.

Hinds was one of the founding members of Mastodon. He and the group parted ways in March after 25 years and the guitarist recently revealed on social media that he'd been fired.

The rock and metal community are shocked and saddened by the news. An outpouring of tributes have been shared online from other musicians, which you can read below.

"We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief… last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident. We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many," Mastodon wrote in a post.

"Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone’s privacy during this difficult time."

Our hearts go out to Hinds' loved ones. Rest in Peace.

Mastodon

Machine Head

Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer)

William DuVall (Alice In Chains)

Lacuna Coil

Shadows Fall

Jared James Nichols

Unearth

Riki Rachtman

Knotfest