The members of Mastodon have issued their first statement since it was revealed that former guitarist Brent Hinds died Wednesday night (Aug. 20) in a motorcycle crash in Atlanta at the age of 51.

What Did Mastodon Say About Brent Hinds?

In a posting shared to the Mastodon Instagram account, the members of the band issued the following statement:

We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief… last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident. We are heartbroken, shocked and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many. Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect

Brent Hinds History With Mastodon

Brent Hinds was the lead guitarist and co-vocalist for Mastodon over a 25-year span. He appeared on nine studio albums with Mastodon, starting with 2002's Remission and ending with 2021's Hushed and Grim.

The group announced back in March that they had parted ways with Hinds in a statement that read:

Friends and fans: After 25 monumental years together, Mastodon and Brent Hinds have mutually decided to part ways," they wrote. "We're deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we've shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors. We are still very inspired and excited to show up for fans in this next chapter of Mastodon. As we move forward, all 2025 touring plans will remain intact. We look forward to seeing you on the road.

Not long after the split, fellow guitarist Bill Kelliher shared in a Guitar World interview, "What can you say about the legacy of Mastodon's first 25 years with Brent? It's been a fun, wild fucking ride, that's for sure. We achieved a lot of things that I never in a million years would have imagined. There's been Grammys, touring with our heroes like Iron Maiden, Metallica, Motorhead and Tool. I cherish all of that."

He added, "Like a marriage, sometimes people grow apart and they get interested in other things. We wish nothing but the best for Brent in chasing his dreams."

READ MORE: The 25 Best Progressive Metal Albums of the 2000s (Ranked)

While Mastodon remained complimentary of Hinds, the guitarist had taken shots at his former band after the split calling them "horrible humans" and ripping their musicianship and personalities in separate social media posts.

Brent Hinds also had an active musical life outside the group. The many projects he performed in over the years included Fiend Without a Face, The Blood Vessels, West End Hotel, Four Hour Fogger, The Last of the Blue Eyed Devils, Giraffe Tongue Orchestra and Legend of the Seagullmen.