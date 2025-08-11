Former Mastodon guitarist and co-vocalist Brent Hinds has once again lashed out at his former bandmates in the comments of an Instagram post that shared a 2012 live performance of "Crack the Skye."

The post in question came from the Hard Rock Files Instagram account, which shared a clip of "Crack the Skye" from 2012 while making special mention of "Brent Hinds Insane Guitar Solo." The site also posted a comment stating, "Irreplaceable," while tagging Hinds account and sharing a tearful emoji.

Hinds responded, first stating on the "reel" version of the post, "Not saying I can sing tho."

But then he proceeded to launch into a critique of the performance that slammed his former bandmates.

What Did Brent Hinds Say About Mastodon This Time?

At first, Hinds dug into the performance itself that Hard Rock Files had shared, noting, "My guitar sounds great, but Troy and Prawn sound absolutely horrible ... they are way out of key ... Embarrassing and they kicked me out of the band for embarrassing them for being who I am ... but what about who they are?"

That led into a more personal attack on the musicianship and personalities of his former bandmates. "They are two people that can't sing together live or anywhere else i the world ... everything they try to sing in the studio is manipulated by autotune because they're incapable of singing in key," shared Hinds.

He then added, "Fuck these guys ... only I know who they really are ... They are the biggest fans of them self's ... I've never seen anyone in my life look in the mirror more than Troy Sanders. He thinks he's God's gift to anything. I've never met three people that were so full of themselves. It's disgusting."

What Else Has Brent Hinds Said About Mastodon?

Back in June, Hinds also shared his vitriolic take on his former bandmates while commenting in a post through their Instagram account. The post in question made note of Mastodon's 11th anniversary of the Once More 'Round the Sun album. In the comments, one fan shared how they were going to miss Brent Hinds.

That led Hinds to respond, "I want [sic] miss being in a shit band with horrible humans .." That appeared to be one of the first public instances of Hinds being critical of his former bandmates since the split with the band was announced earlier this year.

What Have Mastodon Said About Brent Hinds?

The departure of Hinds from his longtime band came as a surprise to many fans when it was announced back in early March. The statement released by the group was cordial in nature, celebrating "25 monumental years together," and expressing their appreciation for the music and history that they had with Hinds. "We wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors," the band added in their statement.

Guitarist Bill Kelliher has also been complimentary of Hinds in interviews granted since the split. "What can you say about the legacy of Mastodon's first 25 years with Brent?," he commented to Guitar World. "It's been a fun, wild fucking ride, that's for sure. We achieved a lot of things that I never in a million years would have imagined. There's been Grammys, touring with our heroes like Iron Maiden, Metallica, Motorhead and Tool. I cherish all of that."

What Are Fans Saying About Brent Hinds' Comments?

The Brent Hinds comments have made it to Reddit where a subreddit has been dedicated to the discussion of what Hinds had to say.

"Damn he seems insufferable," noted one person in the comments.

Another person shared, "It's so sad. Mastodon is one of my favorite bands and Brent played a major part in creating such great works of art. The other members must be torn up seeing their friend of over 20 years deteriorate like this."

Yet another commented, "Someone is buthurt, can't defend Brent anymore, talented musician, moron of a character. Going out in public saying all this says a lot more to whatever the other guys did to him. Seems like his fragile ego still hurts."

"He talks a lot of shit for someone who was kicked out. He’s the common denominator here. But I suppose he thinks everyone else is the problem," added another commenter.

What Have Mastodon + Brent Hinds Done Since the Split?

Initially, Mastodon pulled in YouTube guitar favorite Ben Eller to help them play Tool's spring festival performance in the Dominican Republic. But Eller's appearance ended up being a "one-off," with the group eventually calling upon Canadian guitarist Nick Johnston to fill the void as they kicked off their summer tour. The 37-year-old virtuoso has a solid resume working with Intervals, Scale the Summit, Periphery, Polyphia, Paul Gilbert and Guthrie Govan prior to Mastodon. Dates and ticketing info for Mastodon for the remainder of the year can be found through their. website.

As for Hinds, he played his first show without Mastodon on March 21 in Atlanta. The performance came as part of his band Fiend Without a Face. He also booked an April performance in Atlanta where he was set to play with three different bands —Fiend Without a Face, West End Motel and Dirty B & the Boys. Hinds currently has a European tour booked for November and December, with ticketing information now available.