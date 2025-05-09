Who Is Nick Johnston, Mastodon’s Newest Fill-In Guitarist?

Mastodon kicked off their North American tour on Thursday at the Factory in Chesterfield, Missouri, marking their second show of 2025.

The performance also found the metal titans playing with their second fill-in guitarist in two months, following the departure of co-founder Brent Hinds.

So, who was holding it down on guitar alongside Troy Sanders, Bill Kelliher and Brann Dailor?

Who Is Nick Johnston, Mastodon's New Fill-in Guitarist?

The honor went to Canadian musician Nick Johnston, who's got plenty of experience in the heavy progressive music realm.

The 37-year-old virtuoso has released six solo albums and collaborated with the likes of Intervals, Scale the Summit, Periphery, Polyphia, Paul Gilbert, Guthrie Govan and more. He's toured with Australian guitarist Plini, and he hit the road with Between the Buried and Me and the Contortionist back in 2019. Johnston has also partnered with Schecter to release a line of signature guitars.

Johnston is following in the footsteps of Ben Eller, the YouTuber who has the popular series "This Is Why You Suck at Guitar." Eller stepped in to play with Mastodon during their March appearance at Tool's Live in the Sand festival.

Mastodon have not yet commented on Johnston's involvement or revealed whether he'll be playing with them long-term. But with tour dates booked through August, it seems unlikely that they'd scramble to get another guitarist into rotation.

Watch Nick Johnston Play 'Remarkably Human' at 2022 Montreux International Guitar Show

What Happened to Brent Hinds?

Mastodon announced the departure of Hinds in March. "Friends and fans: After 25 monumental years together, Mastodon and Brent Hinds have mutually decided to part ways," they wrote in a statement.

"We're deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we've shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors. We are still very inspired and excited to show up for fans in this next chapter of Mastodon. As we move forward, all 2025 touring plans will remain intact. We look forward to seeing you on the road."

Hinds returned to the stage later that month with his band Fiend Without a Face. He's also playing with the groups West End Motel and Dirty B & the Boys.

Meanwhile, Mastodon's tour continues tonight at Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival. Their upcoming headlining dates also feature Coheed and Cambria and Periphery.