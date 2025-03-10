Who Is Ben Eller, the Mastodon Guitarist Filling In After Brent Hinds’ Exit?

So who exactly in Ben Eller? The YouTube favorite stepped into the role of guitarist for Mastodon after the recently announced exit of longtime favorite Brent Hinds and admirably helped the group through their performance at Tool's Live in the Sand festival this weekend.

How Did We Get Here?

Last Friday (March 7), Mastodon revealed that after spending 25 years in the group, Hinds and his bandmates made the mutual decision to part ways.

"We're deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we've shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors. We are still very inspired and excited to show up for fans in this next chapter of Mastodon. As we move forward, all 2025 touring plans will remain intact. We look forward to seeing you on the road," the band offered in a statement on their Instagram account.

With the news of Hinds' departure coming Friday, that didn't leave much time for the band to fill the void in time for Sunday's set at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic where they were supporting Tool.

At one point in the show, singer-bassist Troy Sanders relayed to the crowd of Eller's fill-in role that they asked him, "Can you learn 17 Mastodon songs immediately?" The exact timeline of when the band contacted Eller about filling in is not known, but the group essentially let the crowd know that it was a quick turnaround.

Who Is Ben Eller?

The musician reportedly got his start playing in a band called Human Fuse, but he's primarily known for his successful YouTube channel that includes the series This Is Why You Suck at Guitar.

The YouTube channel has amassed over 506,000 subscribers with over 785 videos being created in the channel's 14 year existence. Eller has also created several in-depth videos breaking down the guitar playing from some of his most beloved bands. Among them are a couple of videos showcasing his interest in Mastodon.

"It instantly became one of my favorite records of all-time," said Eller in one of his YouTube videos speaking about the group's Leviathan album. "Whenever it came out I got super obsessed with it and learned how to play every single song on the album. It taught me so much because their guitar style was just so unique. There's stuff in their tunes that you'll never encounter in your average Metallica or Slayer song."

It should also be noted that there is a previous tie for Eller to the band. Back in 2020, Eller actually showed his viewers how to play Mastodon's "Fallen Torches" with an assist from Mastodon's own Bill Kelliher.

Where Else Have You Heard Ben Eller?

Eller kept up a close association with Whitechapel through the 2010s. He lent guest guitar solos to "I, Dementia" and "Faces" off the band's 2012 self-titled set.

He then returned to lay down solos for five songs off the Our Endless War album and another five guest guitar solos on songs from 2016's Mark of the Blade album.

Ben Eller, "What I Learned From Mastodon"

Ben Eller, "Stuff Mastodon Does"