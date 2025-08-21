Former Mastodon guitarist and singer Brent Hinds died Aug. 20 after he was reportedly involved in a motorcycle accident near his home in Atlanta.

He was 51.

According to the television station WANF, Atlanta News First, Hinds was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle around 11:35 p.m. when he entered an intersection. At the same time, a vehicle also entering the intersection allegedly failed to yield when turning.

Hinds' motorcycle reportedly collided with the vehicle. His death was later confirmed by the Fulton County medical examiner's office.

Hinds was a founding member of the metal band Mastodon, which got its start in 2000. The band announced Hinds' departure in March of this year.

During his 25 years in the band, Mastodon garnered several award nominations, including six Grammy nods. Mastodon won a Grammy for Best Metal Performance in 2018 for "Sultan's Curse."

"We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we've shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many," members of Mastodon shared on their official Instagram.

Here is a look back at Brent Hinds through the years and his life both on and off the concert stage.

