I Prevail have shared "Violent Nature," their first new song since revealing their split with co-vocalist Brian Burkheiser earlier this month.

The band shared a statement on May 15 announcing Burkheiser's amicable departure after providing clean vocals for them for over a decade. There were a handful of times where co-vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe doubled down and handled both clean and unclean vocals live, with support from guitarist Dylan Bowman.

But "Violent Nature" is their first studio track where Vanlerberghe is the sole vocalist and fans have noted the sonic change in the song compared to their typical material, fusing ultra heavy moments with cathartic, hook-driven elements.

It's two-minutes of nonstop aggression where I Prevail even hit a breakdown within the first 30 seconds. While many fans may have been waiting for a glimpse at Vanlerberghe handling clean vocals on new studio material, "Violent Nature" is keeping everyone on the edge for just a bit longer.

“Aggressive, fast, and heavy. All packed into two minutes and 10 seconds," Vanlerberghe described of the song. "Turn it up and put your head through the fucking wall.”

Some fans have mixed feelings, still coming to grips with the lineup change and it's understandable — Burkheiser was a major part of the I Prevail sound everyone knows and loves. It happens to a lot of bands and now a new chapter begins and in full force.

See more fan reactions to the song below, and listen to it toward the bottom of the page.

I Prevail's next show will take place June 21 in West Palm Beach, Florida. It's the first date of the Summer of Loud tour, also featuring Parkway Drive, Killswitch Engage and Beartooth. Get tickets for I Prevail's 2025 tour on their website.

I Prevail, 'Violent Nature'

I Prevail, 'Violent Nature' Lyrics [via Genius.com]

Shut the fuck up

Do me a favor

Cut your heart out

Then swallow the razor

I’m no saint

I’m not your savior

I'm a sick motherfucker with a violent nature, uh

I'm a sick motherfucker with a violent nature

Break

Hate is all I know

I grind my teeth on the fucking chain

Til the feeling goes away

So I’ll bite the hand that feeds

Just to watch it bleed

I'm a sick motherfucker with a violent nature, uh

I'm a sick motherfucker with a violent nature, uh

I'm a sick motherfucker with a violent nature

Come break me and take me

To the unforgiving

Unmake me and save me

From this hell of living, uh

Send me home

Ugh, fuck

I'm a sick motherfucker with a violent nature

Violent nature