I Prevail Announce Fourth Studio Album, Reveal New Single ‘Rain’
I Prevail are taking the next step in this next chapter of their career by announcing that their fourth studio album Violent Nature will arrive on Sept. 19. The announcement also comes with the band dropping the latest single from set, a blaster titled "Rain."
For those who've been out of touch with the group, I Prevail revealed in mid-May that they had split with their longtime clean vocalist Brian Burkheiser, leaving co-vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe to take on a mix of both the rough and clean vocals for the band while guitarist Dylan Bowman would be stepping up to provide some vocal assistance as well.
Fresh out of the gate, the band issued the title track to their new album, "Violent Nature." But the song was on the heavier side and not too far beyond what Vanlerberghe has already been doing with the band. Their first true test came with the follow-up single "Into Hell," which found the vocalist singing more clean vocals than rough.
Now comes yet another new song from the album. "Rain" starts off as a heavy banger with a pummeling wall of crushing guitar and double kick drum beats before pulling back to more hypnotic and muted verses before once again ramping up with a powerful chorus.
Take a listen to the song, watch the video and check out the lyrics below.
I Prevail, "Rain"
I Prevail, "Rain" Lyrics
It’s getting hard to find a meaning
Go grab your knife it’s killing season
I’ve buried all my friends
They all left me in the end
It’s getting hard to find a meaning
I’ve watched you beg and plead for sympathy
But now the well’s run dry
So let it rain down
Wash over me
Come set me free from this misery
Need a way out
Of this apathy
Just set me free from this misery
Let it rain
It’s getting hard to find a meaning
When every smile feels like treason
I’ve pulled on every thread
There’s no reason to pretend
It’s getting hard to find a meaning
I’ve watched you beg and plead for sympathy
But now the well’s run dry
So let it rain down
Wash over me
Come set me free from this misery
Need a way out
Of this apathy
Just set me free from this misery
Let it rain
In the wake of blood and thunder
You and I deserve each other
The hell above will drag us under
We were all just born to suffer
We were all just born to suffer
So let it rain down, wash over me
Come set me free from this misery
Need a way out
Of this apathy
Just set me free from this misery
Let it rain
Let it rain
Let it rain
About I Prevail's Violent Nature Album
As stated, I Prevail's Violent Nature album is due on Sept. 19. The 10-track studio album has already yielded the singles "Violent Nature," "Into Hell" and now "Rain." Pre-orders for the album are now available.
READ MORE: Brian Burkheiser Breaks Silence on I Prevail Split, Rallies Support for Band
I Prevail have been out supporting their new album on the Summer of Loud tour. After the run concludes, the group will head overseas for a tour of Europe. All dates and ticketing info can be found through the band's website.
I Prevail, Violent Nature Artwork + Track Listing
1. "Synthetic Soul"
2. "NWO"
3. "Pray"
4. "Annihilate Me"
5. "Violent Nature"
6. "Rain"
7. "Into Hell"
8. "Crimson & Clover"
9. "God"
10. "Stay Away"
30 Rock + Metal Bands With Multiple Singers
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner