I Prevail Announce Fourth Studio Album, Reveal New Single ‘Rain’

I Prevail are taking the next step in this next chapter of their career by announcing that their fourth studio album Violent Nature will arrive on Sept. 19. The announcement also comes with the band dropping the latest single from set, a blaster titled "Rain."

For those who've been out of touch with the group, I Prevail revealed in mid-May that they had split with their longtime clean vocalist Brian Burkheiser, leaving co-vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe to take on a mix of both the rough and clean vocals for the band while guitarist Dylan Bowman would be stepping up to provide some vocal assistance as well.

Fresh out of the gate, the band issued the title track to their new album, "Violent Nature." But the song was on the heavier side and not too far beyond what Vanlerberghe has already been doing with the band. Their first true test came with the follow-up single "Into Hell," which found the vocalist singing more clean vocals than rough.

Now comes yet another new song from the album. "Rain" starts off as a heavy banger with a pummeling wall of crushing guitar and double kick drum beats before pulling back to more hypnotic and muted verses before once again ramping up with a powerful chorus.

I Prevail, "Rain"

I Prevail, "Rain" Lyrics

It’s getting hard to find a meaning

Go grab your knife it’s killing season

I’ve buried all my friends

They all left me in the end

It’s getting hard to find a meaning

I’ve watched you beg and plead for sympathy

But now the well’s run dry

So let it rain down

Wash over me

Come set me free from this misery

Need a way out

Of this apathy

Just set me free from this misery

Let it rain

It’s getting hard to find a meaning

When every smile feels like treason

I’ve pulled on every thread

There’s no reason to pretend

It’s getting hard to find a meaning

I’ve watched you beg and plead for sympathy

But now the well’s run dry

So let it rain down

Wash over me

Come set me free from this misery

Need a way out

Of this apathy

Just set me free from this misery

Let it rain

In the wake of blood and thunder

You and I deserve each other

The hell above will drag us under

We were all just born to suffer

We were all just born to suffer

So let it rain down, wash over me

Come set me free from this misery

Need a way out

Of this apathy

Just set me free from this misery

Let it rain

Let it rain

Let it rain

About I Prevail's Violent Nature Album

As stated, I Prevail's Violent Nature album is due on Sept. 19. The 10-track studio album has already yielded the singles "Violent Nature," "Into Hell" and now "Rain." Pre-orders for the album are now available.

I Prevail have been out supporting their new album on the Summer of Loud tour. After the run concludes, the group will head overseas for a tour of Europe. All dates and ticketing info can be found through the band's website.

I Prevail, Violent Nature Artwork + Track Listing

1. "Synthetic Soul"

2. "NWO"

3. "Pray"

4. "Annihilate Me"

5. "Violent Nature"

6. "Rain"

7. "Into Hell"

8. "Crimson & Clover"

9. "God"

10. "Stay Away"