Brian Burkheiser has revealed he "broke" and needed professional help after leaving I Prevail in 2025.

Burkheiser detailed what happened after he departed as the band's vocalist and how he is doing today in a recent interview with Rock Feed. The interview is his first since exiting I Prevail.

Burkheiser Wanted to Work Things Out

I Prevail announced in May that Burkheiser was no longer part of the band. A statement released at that time framed it as the two sides coming to a mutual agreement.

"Today we share that we are parting ways with Brian Burkheiser. This was a difficult decision, but we believe it is the right one and we are all grateful for the 10 epic years we shared together," the band announced on social media last year. "We wish Brian nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors."

WATCH: Brian Burkheiser on Rock Feed

Burkheiser told Rock Feed that he wanted to work things out, but ultimately didn't get a chance to in the end.

"It's just not what they wanted," he said during the interview.

A phone call from his now former bandmates later sealed his fate.

"What hurt was it was really framed as my decision, which... sometimes you get backed into a corner and you get presented things. I had a kid on the way. I have a wife. I had my family."

Writing Trip Ends With Manic Episode

Burkheiser was left to figure out what was next for his career. He eventually landed on scheduling a trip to get out of the house and potentially write new music.

"Somewhere along the way I broke," Burkheiser said about the trip, which ended with him in a manic state.

Burkheiser was holed up in a Beverly Hills mansion, spending hours posting on Instagram. He didn't sleep as his posting spree went late into the night.

"I saw people viewing my Instagram stories who had not reached out (after exiting I Prevail)," Burkheiser said. "And I think in a lot of ways it started to turn into a plea of like 'talk to me. Where are you people?"

Burkheiser's Family Took Him to Psych Ward

Eventually, Burkheiser's family intervened. His brother and father encouraged him to get professional help.

Burkheiser resisted and says he initially screamed at his father for trying to take him to a facility. He eventually was admitted into an inpatient program at a psych ward for seven days.

"I would pick up the telephone and call (my wife) and I'd be so angry at times. Like 'get me out of here. I'm scared, and I don't know what to do.' And she'd just have to say you got to fight through it."

Burkheiser said he felt some resentment toward those who pushed him to enter the treatment program, but eventually got over it.

"I was there for about a week and seeing the sunshine for the first time in seven days, it really gave you and appreciation of... like I got to start focusing more on the right things."

Burkheiser Moving Forward With Solo Career

The psych ward stay led to Burkheiser writing the song "Phases," which he intended to release last August. News then surfaced that a court case involving his former bandmates was keeping him from releasing new music.

Burkheiser said the issue has since been resolved. "Phases" was officially released under his Scatterbrain moniker last week.

Scatterbrain, "Phases"

The official video for the song details Burkheiser's music career and mental health journey. He has also released a cover of Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do."

