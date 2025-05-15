I Prevail Announce Split With Co-Vocalist Brian Burkheiser in New Statement

I Prevail have announced they've split with co-vocalist Brian Burkheiser in a new statement on social media today (May 15).

Burkheiser had been handling clean vocals for I Prevail alongside Eric Vanlerberghe since their formation in 2013. In the statement, the band said the split was a "difficult decision," but described his departure as "amicable."

Going forward, Vanlerberghe will handle all of the vocals, with guitarist Dylan Bowman providing supporting vocals. They already played one show at the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus Ohio, and their next scheduled performance is this Saturday at Welcome to Rockville.

See today's statement from the group below.

To Our I Prevail Family Today we share that we are mutually parting ways with Brian Burkheiser. This was a difficult decision, but we believe it is the right one and we are all grateful for the 10 epic years we shared together. We wish Brian nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors. Moving forward, Eric will continue to be the powerhouse frontman you’ve come to know and love. He’ll be backed up live by Dylan who you’ve seen in this role many times over the years at the shows we’ve performed without Brian. Rest assured, we will continue to deliver the high-energy shows that we’ve made a pillar of our band, and we will continue to perform all the bangers from our catalogue. All scheduled shows will go on exactly as planned. New music coming soon... See you out there.

Eric, Steve, Dylan and Gabe

Burkheiser Sat Out I Prevail Shows in 2024

In May of 2024, I Prevail revealed that Burkheiser would sit out their scheduled tour due to a medical procedure, and that Vanlerberghe and Bowman would handle the vocals. In a post on his personal social media account, Burkheiser explained that he underwent multiple surgeries for a disease called Eagle Syndrome.

READ MORE: How I Prevail's Eric Vanlerberghe Learned to Scream

"If I’m being honest, this disease has broken me over the last few years. I knew something was wrong dating all the way back to 2018, and it wasn’t until recently that I officially figured out the problem," the vocalist wrote.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Eagle syndrome is a result of "atypical structures" in the head and neck causing pain in the face or throat.

Burkheiser was present for I Prevail's summer 2024 shows. He and his wife Caylin welcomed a baby boy this past January.

It's unclear at this time if Burkheiser's medical condition contributed to his departure from I Prevail. Regardless, Loudwire wishes him and the band all the best.