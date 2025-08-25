Brian Burkheiser is allegedly being blocked from releasing new music by his former band I Prevail.

The group officially announced their split with the vocalist back in May and confirmed that Eric Vanlerberghe would handle all vocals moving forward. Burkheiser shared his own perspective on the matter on social media about a month later, citing communication issues and a "falling out" as the catalyst for the split.

Burkheiser has been teasing new material and using the moniker Scatterbrain since his departure from I Prevail was confirmed. But in a new social media post, the musician claims that his former band is blocking him from releasing new music.

Why Is Burkheiser Being Blocked From Releasing Music?

It's unclear at this time why Burkheiser is being prevented from sharing his new material. His social media post simply states that there is an "unresolved dispute" between I Prevail and himself.

"Due to an unresolved dispute with my former band I Prevail I am being blocked from releasing my new song 'Phases' as well as other new music," Burkheiser writes in the post.

"I'm deeply disappointed but I'm doing everything I can to move this forward. I want to thank my family, friends and most importantly my fans for their unwavering support."

Why Is Burkheiser Going by the Name Scatterbrain?

Burkheiser first announced he was working on new music and referenced the name Scatterbrain in a social media post in early July. He shared a formal announcement the following day in a video with the caption, "This is my trauma. Scatterbrain has arrived. 'Phases' drops in August."

Through a series of posts, the rocker shared that he'd gone through a manic episode around the time he wrote the song "Phases."

"I wrote this song during the lower point in my life. My whole world was crashing around me. The only place I could turn was music. I poured my heart and soul into this song. I hope this song helps you reclaim your life like it did mine," he wrote in one of the video clips you can see below.

According to his posts, "Phases" was set to come out this Friday (Aug. 29). Check out more from Burkheiser's new project Scatterbrain on his website.