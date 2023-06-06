As a vocalist, parting ways with your band can be difficult, especially if you helped them become popular and successful.

There are financial and legal aspects to consider, as well as how fans will react to the separation. What’s arguably even more daunting, though, is the fact that whatever you do next will be met with significant expectations.

After all, your prior work set a standard that must be met, yet you also need to justify moving onto a new venture.

In the case of the 10 singers below, at least, those transitions ended up yielding some damn fine records.

10 Best Albums By Singers Who Left Big Rock + Metal Bands Big band behind, big things ahead!