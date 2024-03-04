Halestorm + I Prevail Announce 2024 North American Summer Tour

Halestorm and I Prevail have announced a 2024 North American co-headlining summer tour with Hollywood Undead and Fit for a King as support.

Halestorm shared a teaser clip on their Instagram a few days ago that showed their logo spin over a black background, then switch to I Prevail's logo and then back to their own again. It was a subtle teaser, but anyone familiar with I Prevail's logo may have recognized the horizontal symbol that connects the V and the A in their band name.

The trek will kick off July 9 in Raleigh, N.C. and wrap up Aug. 17 in Las Vegas. The general ticket sale beings this Friday, March 8 at 10AM local time. You can get tickets through Halestorm's website or I Prevail's page.

See the teaser below and the tour dates underneath.

"Freaks, we are so proud to announce that we are joining forces with I Prevail," Lzzy Hale enthused. "This isn’t your typical summer tour. This is two worlds colliding under one haven for our collective armies. And bringing you a show unlike any we've done before! We have a lot of surprises in store, so get your tickets now for an experience none of us will forget!"

"We're thrilled to join forces with Halestorm this summer," I Prevail's Eric Vanlerberghe added. "Touring with Halestorm is long overdue, as we admire their talent, energy, and dedication to rock music, and are thrilled to finally see it happen. This is going to be one of the best tours of the summer and one of the best we've ever done."

Halestorm 2024 North American Tour Dates

July 9 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 11 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

July 13 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 15 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion

July 16 — Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion

July 18 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 21 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 23 — Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 24 — Scranton, Pa. @ Pavilion @ Montage Mountain

July 26 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 27 — York, Pa. @ York Fair^

July 30 — Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration*

July 31 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 3 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 4 — Franklin, Tenn. @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Aug. 7 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 8 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 10 — Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Aug. 11 — Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 13 — Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre*^

Aug. 14 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 16 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ariz. Financial Theater

Aug. 17 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort

*Festival