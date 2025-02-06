The Big List of 2025 Record Store Day Releases for Rock + Metal Fans

Record Store Day has just revealed the massive list of releases slated for this year's event and we've singled out all of the rock and metal titles to make your life easier!

From classic rock and prog to death metal and drone to grunge and alternative... and so much more, there's something for any and every type of fan.

When Is Record Store Day?

Record Store Day will be held on April 12, 2025.

How Can I Find a Participating Record Store Near Me?

The Record Store Day website has a list of participating locations.

You can search internationally, by map or by entering the name of your city, state, zip code or the name of your preferred record store.

The site notes, "Record Store Day does not give or sell the releases to participating stores. Each indie record store makes their own buying decisions and may choose to bring in some titles and not others."

This means that not every record store is stocked with all titles, which are also limited in availability.

2025 RECORD STORE DAY: ROCK + METAL RELEASES

iStock, Getty Images iStock, Getty Images loading...

Of the hundreds of titles available in celebration of Record Store Day, we've sifted through them all, listing all the rock and metal releases to look out for this year.

See them all below.

A - D

A Day to Remember, Attack of the Killer B-Sides (10" EP)

The B52's, The B52's (LP Picture Disc)

Better Than Ezra, How Does Your Garden Grow? (2 x LP)

Black Sabbath, The Eternal Idol (LP)

Black Stone Cherry, This is Black Stone Cherry's RSD album, The band really likes it. (LP, CD)

Blue Cheer, Junk (LP)

Blur, The Magic Whip (LP)

David Bowie, Ready, Set, Go! (Live, Riverside Studios '03) (2 x LP, CD)

Carcass, Necroticism - Descanting the Insalubrious (LP)

Collective Soul, Blender (LP)

The Cure, The Head on the Door (LP Picture Disc)

Dead Sara, Ain't It Tragic (LP)

Deicide, Once Upon the Cross (30th Anniversary) (LP)

The Dictators, D.F.F.D. (LP)

Dokken, Beast From the East (Live) (2 x LP)

The Doors, Strange Days 1967 - A Work in Progress (LP)

READ MORE: The 10 Black Sabbath Albums Fans Own the Most (On Discogs)

E - H

Earth, Hex (20th Anniversary Edition) (2 x LP)

Fields of the Nephilim, Fallen (2 x LP)

Fleetwood Mac, Fleetwood Mac (LP Picture Disc)

Flotsam & Jetsam, High (LP)

Peter Gabriel, OVO (2 x LP)

Liam Gallagher, Acoustic Sessions (LP)

Jerry Garcia Band, Don't Let Go: Orpheum Theatre, San Francisco - May 21, 1976) (4 x LP)

David Gilmour, Between Two Points (12" vinyl)

Goblin, L'altro Inferno/The other Hell - O.S.T. (LP)

Grateful Dead, On a Back Porch Vol. 1 )LP)

George Harrison/Beck, "Be Here Now" (12" single) *RSD Song of the Year

HIM, Join Me (12" Picture Disc)

I - L

Scott Ian, BLACK KNIGHT SWORD OF RAGE (Music From the Original Pinball Soundtrack) (LP)

The Jesus Lizard, Flux (EP)

Jet, Get Born Rarities (LP)

Jethro Tull, Songs From the Vault: 1975-1978 (2 x LP)

Elton John, Live at the Rainbow Theatre (LP)

Judas Priest, Live in Atlanta '82 (2 x LP)

The Killers & Bruce Springsteen, Encore at the Garden (undisclosed format)

Mark Knopfler, One Take Radio Sessions (undisclosed format)

Geddy Lee, The Lost Demos (12" single)

M - P

Johnny Marr, Look Out Live! (2 x LP)

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets, "Echoes" (Live) (12" single)

The Mission, Neverland + Bonus Tracks (2 x LP)

Joni Mitchell, Live 1976 (3 x LP)

Mark Morton, Without the Pain (LP)

Motley Crue, "Smokin' In the Boys Room" / "Home Sweet Home" (undisclosed format)

Nektar, Remember the Future (50th Anniversary Remix) (LP)

Oasis, Time Flies... 1994 - 2009 (4 x LP)

Papa Roach, "Leave a Light on (Talk the Dark Away)" and (12" vinyl)

Pixies, Bossanova / Trompe Le Mode - Live From Europe 2023 (2 x LP)

Public Image Limited, First Issue (US Version) (undisclosed format)

Q - T

Queen, De Lane Lea Demos (undisclosed format)

Rage Against the Machine, Live on Tour 1993 (2 x LP)

Ramones, Loco Live (undisclosed format)

Lou Reed, Metal Machine Music (2 x LP)

The Replacements, L.P. (2 x LP)

The Replacements, Tim (2 x LP)

The Residents, Leftovers Again?! Again?!? (AGAIN?!?!) Volume 3 (LP)

Rise Against, Nod (7" viny)

The Rolling Stones, Out of Our Heads (US) (LP)

Royel Otis, Nachville Sessions (10" EP)

Todd Rundgren, Initiation (2 x LP)

Todd Rundgren, The Arena Tour Live (2 x LP)

Saxon, Wheels of Steel (45th Anniversary Edition) (2 x LP)

Skinlab, Bound, Gagged and Blindfolded (2 x LP)

Sly & The Family Stone, The First Family: Live at Winchester Cathedral 1967) (LP)

Soul Asylum, After the Flood: Live From the Grand Forks Prom, June 28, 1997 (2 x LP)

Starship, "We Built This City" (12" Picture Disc)

Sting, Sting 3.0 Live (2 x LP)

Stone Temple Pilots, Live in New Haven 1994 (2 x LP)

The Struts, "Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy" (7" single)

Sunn O))), Oracle (LP)

Sweet, Desolation Boulevard - 50th Anniversary (Live & Demos) (LP)

The Sword, Warp Riders (15th Anniversary Edition) (LP)

T. Rex - Bolan B-Sides (undisclosed format)

Talking Heads, Live on Tour (undisclosed format)

Teenage Bottlerocket, Total: 20th Anniversary Edition (LP)

Terrorizer, World Downfall (LP)

Tesla, Real 2 Reel Vol 2 (undisclosed format)

Thin Lizzy, Jailbreak (Alternate Version) (LP)

The 13th Floor Elevators, Houstin Music Theatre, Live 1967 (LP)

Toad the Wet Sprocket, Welcome Home: Live at the Arlington Theatre, Santa Barbara 1991 (2 x LP)

Frank Turner, Positive Songs for Negative People (10th Anniversary Edition) (2 x LP)

U - Z

Eddie Vedder, "Save It For Later" / "Room at the Top" (12" single)

The Verve, Voyager 1 (undisclosed format)

Roger Waters, The Dark Side of the Moon Redux (Live) (LP)

Scott Weiland, "I Know It's Too Late" (7" single)

Anne Wilson, REBEL (Live From Lexington) (LP)

Ronnie Wood, Live at Electric Ladyland (LP)

Yes, Live at the Rainbow, London, England 12/16/1972 (3 x LP)

Yungblud, "When We Die (Can We Still Get High?) (7" Single)

10 Strangest Things Pressed Into Vinyl Records The strangest things that have been pressed into vinyl records. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner