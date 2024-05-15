Even with a litany of lineup changes, Black Sabbath managed to release 19 studio albums between 1970 and the band's final effort in 2013, but which ones are the most popular among fans?

We recently used Discogs, a database for record collectors to log what they currently own, to determine which 10 Black Sabbath albums you'll most likely find on fans' shelves.

While there are some obvious titles at the top of the list, others farther down were a bit of a surprise.

And in case you were wondering, 1995's Forbidden was the least collected among all Sabbath albums. Not even an Ice-T cameo could save that one.

Here is a look at Black Sabbath's most collected albums according to Discogs.

10 Most Collected Black Sabbath Albums We recently used Discogs , a database for record collectors to log what they currently own, to determine which 10 Black Sabbath albums you'll most likely find on fans' shelves. (Data last updated May 14, 2024) Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

