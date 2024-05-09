Iron Maiden have released 17 studio albums since 1980, but which 10 albums do fans own the most?

Like any band that has been around that long, some albums tend to be much more appreciated than others. This means some titles are among most sought by fans and collectors while others are reserved for the most die-hard Iron Maiden listeners.

Discogs is a database for record collectors to log what they currently own along with which hard-to-find titles they've been trying to procure. We recently went through the listings for all of the Iron Maiden's albums on the popular platform to find which titles are the most collected among the website's users.

READ MORE: The 46 Songs Iron Maiden Have Never Played Live

Below are the 10 most collected studio albums from the English metal legends. The totals listed for each album reflect the amount of times they have been added to a registered Discogs user's collection as of May 8, 2024.

10 Most Collected Iron Maiden Albums Iron Maiden has released 17 studio albums starting with their self-titled debut in 1980. We recently went through the listings for all of the English metal band's albums on Discogs to find which titles are the most collected among the website's users. The totals listed for each Iron Maiden album reflect the amount of times they have been added to a registered Discogs user's collection as of May 8, 2024. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll