Record Store Day 2022 Rock + Metal Releases Revealed

It's just about time to start loading up your music collection for the spring. That's right, Record Store Day is back for 2022, with organizers choosing April 23 as the solitary date for this year's annual event, though they have backup plans if need be.

The new list of Record Store Day releases has been revealed and there's plenty to choose from for the rock and metal fans out there. If grunge gets you to the store, there are offerings from Alice in Chains, Pearl Jam and Pixies. If rock sets you in motion, you'll find Slash, Foo Fighters, Billy F. Gibbons and Red Hot Chili Peppers dropping fresh offerings.

Need a trunk full of punk? Joan Jett, Ramones, Iggy Pop and The Damned are representing. And how about some metal vinyl? Black Label Society, Charlie Benante, Dillinger Escape Plan, Dio, Gojira, Kittie, Sepultura and even the new Kirk Hammett solo offering will be part of the Record Store Day haul.

Get a closer look at what's hitting stores for rock and metal lovers below:

Alice in Chains, “We Die Young” - 12” vinyl

Allman Brothers Band, Cream of the Crop 2003 - Highlights - 3XLP

Asia, XXX - LP

Bad Company, Live 1979 - 2XLP

Charlie Benante, Moving Pitchers - LP

Black Label Society, Alcohol Fueled Brewtality Live - 2XLP

David Bowie, Brilliant Adventurist - CD & Vinyl

David Bowie, Toy EP - CD & 10” vinyl

Collective Soul, Disciplined Breakdown - LP

Alice Cooper, Brutal Planet - 2XLP

The Damned, Strawberries - LP

Daughtry, Dearly Beloved - 2XLP

Def Leppard, High ’n’ Dry - LP

Dillinger Escape Plan, Dissociation - LP

Dio, Double Dose of Donington - 12”

Udo Dirkschneider, My Way - 2XLP

The Doors, L.A. Woman - 4XLP

Foo Fighters, “Making a Fire” - Mark Ronson Re-Version / “Chasing Birds” Preservation Hall Jazz Band Re-Version - 7” vinyl

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Magic Secrets 2022 - 7” vinyl

GBH, City Baby Attacked By Rats - LP

Billy F. Gibbons, Hardware (Deluxe Edition) - CD Box Set

Gojira, Live at Brixton Academy - 2xLP

L.A. Guns, Waking the Dead - LP

Steve Hackett, The Tokyo Tapes - 3XLP

Kirk Hammett, Portals - 12” vinyl & CD

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Acoustics - LP

Judas Priest, Hero Hero - 2XLP

Kittle, Spit - LP

Motorhead, Lost Tapes, Vol. 2 - 2XLP

Night Ranger, Somewhere in California - LP

Night Ranger, “Wasted Time” - 7” vinyl

The Offspring, Greatest Hits - LP

Opeth, My Arms, Your Hearse - 2XLP

Pearl Jam, Live on Two Legs - 2XLP

Pixies, Live at Coachella 2004 - 2XLP

Iggy Pop, Live in Berlin - 2XLP

Ramones, The Sire Albums (1981-1989) - 7XLP

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love - 2XLP

Lou Reed, I’m So Free - The 1971 Demos - LP

The Replacements, Unsuitable for Airplay: The Lost KFAI Concert (Live) - 2XLP

Keith Richards, Talk Is Cheap - Live at the Hollywood Palladium - 2XCassette

The Rolling Stones, More Hot Rocks 50th Anniversary - 2XLP

Gavin Rossdale, Wanderlust - 2XLP

Sepultura, Revolusongs - LP

The Sheila Divine, Where Have All My Countrymen Gone - LP

Slash, Live at Studio 60 - 2XLP

Sleep Token, Sundowning - LP

Stiff Little Fingers, BBC Live in Concert - 2XLP

Geoff Tate, Kings & Thieves - 2XLP

TesseracT, Polaris - LP

Pete Townshend, Face the Face - 2XLP

Twiztid, I Tried 2 Warn U - 7” vinyl

Gerard Way, Hesitant Alien - LP

The Who, It’s Hard (40th Anniversary) - 2XLP

After adapting in recent years for the pandemic, Record Store Day is attempting to return to its origins. As previously stated April 23 has been designated at Record Store Day for this year, though organizers have made a contingency plan for a June 18 RSD Drop date should there be certain items on the list that due to manufacturing or shipping purposes are not able to arrive in time for the April 23 date.

You can get a closer look at the full list of Record Store Day 2022 releases here.