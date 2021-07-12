On July 17, Foo Fighters' special Record Store Day 2021 curio Hail Satin finds the Dave Grohl-led rockers becoming the Dee Gees — a disco act in tribute to the Bee Gees and the influential pop group's Gibb brothers — for an entire vinyl side.

A week out from the release, on Sunday (July 11), the rock band shared a fittingly glitzy and gauzy music video for the LP's "You Should Be Dancing," the Bee Gees cover the Foos debuted on BBC earlier this year.

Recorded live at Foo Fighters' Studio 606 compound, the clip gives listeners a visual representation of the 1970s aesthetic the act captures on Side A of Hail Satin, which contains cover versions of four Bee Gees tracks plus a rendition of an Andy Gibb solo number. Side B features live-in-studio versions of songs from the band's latest album proper, February's Medicine at Midnight.

Speaking to BBC that month, Grohl shared how easy it was for him to slip into a Gibb-style falsetto.

"We started recording the instrumental track," he said, "and then I thought, 'OK, well, I'm gonna go out and sing it…' and let me tell you: I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life! I sang the song, and it was like six minutes and I was done. I should have been singing like this for the last 25 years!"

A few weeks ago, a clip went viral of Grohl, the former Nirvana drummer, explaining the secret disco drumming influence behind Nirvana's Nevermind.

Get more info on Record Store Day 2021 at recordstoreday.com. Official Dee Gees merchandise is also available to purchase.

Dee Gees, "You Should Be Dancing" Music Video