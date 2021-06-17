Foo Fighters’ Disco Fun Leads to Dee Gees’ ‘Hail Satin’ Record Store Day Release

If you were paying attention earlier this year, it appeared as though the Foo Fighters were having a hell of a lot of fun covering disco hits. Well, that's now paid off in the form of a special Record Store Day release as the group is set to unveil Hail Satin, a collection of disco covers mixed with live performances of Medicine at Midnight songs.

Awesomely dubbing themselves the "Dee Gees," the Foo Fighters seemed focused not just on disco, but a very specific portion of the genre covering material from the brothers Gibb. Included on the disco portion of the vinyl are covers of the Bee Gees' "You Should Be Dancing," "Night Fever," "Tragedy" and "More Than a Woman" while the fifth track is a cover of Andy Gibb's "Shadow Dancing."

Upon recording "You Should Be Dancing" earlier this year, Dave Grohl talked about digging into his rarely used falsetto. "We started recording the instrumental track, and then I thought, ​‘Okay, well I’m gonna go out and sing it…’ and let me tell you: I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life! I sang the song, and it was like six minutes and I was done. I should have been singing like this for the last 25 years!”

The disco covers make up the A-side while the B-side consists of "Making a Fire," "Shame Shame," "Waiting on a War," "No Son of Mine" and "Cloudspotter" all recorded live at the band's 606 Studio. Each of the songs in studio form are featured on the Foo Fighters' recently released Medicine at Midnight album.

As stated, the Hail Satin offering is a Record Store Day-targeted release with fans being able to pick up the limited edition vinyl in an era-appropriate rainbow mylar sleeve. It's part of the July 17 drop for Record Store Day this year. And for additional Record Store Day info, check the event website here.

Foo Fighters / The Dee Gees, Hail Satin Track Listing

Side A — The DEE GEES:

You Should Be Dancing

Night Fever

Tragedy

Shadow Dancing

More Than a Woman

Side B — LIVE at 606:

Making A Fire

Shame Shame

Waiting on a War

No Son of Mine

Cloudspotter