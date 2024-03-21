Next year will mark the 50th anniversary of Motorhead's formation and, leading up to that celebration, Z2 has just announced its latest graphic novel, No Remorse: The Illustrated True Stories of Lemmy Kilmister and Motorhead. You can read the foreword by Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, exclusively right here at Loudwire.

Pretty much anyone who had the privilege of meeting and knowing Lemmy has a story about the rock 'n' roll outlaw, who always seemed more myth than man. But these stories are true, as the title of the graphic novel assets, and that's what made him an undisputed legend.

After all, this is the guy who gave his ashes encased in a bullet to his closest pals after he died. Even after death, he's more rock 'n' roll than just about anyone.

In the foreword below, Grohl contextualizes that best of all. The Foo Fighters and Nirvana icon was among Lemmy's closest friends and the Motorhead mainman served as a wellspring of influence throughout Grohl's career. That influence and relationship is even immortalized in the form of a commemorative tattoo on Grohl's left forearm.

Read the entire foreword and get all of the graphic novel details further down the page.

No Remorse: The Illustrated True Stories of Lemmy Kilmister and Motorhead

Foreword by Dave Grohl

Drawing of Motorhead's Lemmy Kilmister and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl smiling and embracing, page from graphic novel with foreword Z2 loading...

“WE ARE MOTORHEAD AND WE PLAY ROCK AND ROLL.” This simple declaration, delivered in Lemmy Kilmister’s unmistakable growl at an ear shattering 130

decibels (the same volume as a jet taking off or a gunshot fired at close range) served as a simple, but

most apropos introduction to the nuclear, boogie-woogie, speed freak stomp of Motorhead’s countless

legendary live performances. Standing onstage with a Rickenbacker bass slung around his outlaw frame

like a World War two soldier shouldering an MG-42 machine gun, Lemmy carved a most frightening,

though beautifully iconic figure. An Apocalyptic Whiskey Cowboy Christ. And he wasn’t fucking kidding,

either. Within seconds of this menacing proclamation, the band would launch into a relentless, bone

rattling repertoire of exactly that: Rock and Roll. A virtual sound bath from hell. Over the years, many have classified Motorhead’s sound as hard rock. Others have called it heavy

metal. Some have even dared to label it punk rock. Call it what you want, but the truth is that

Motorhead’s roots were always deeply buried in the swing and swagger of the original architects of rock

and roll. Little Richard’s piercing screams,The Everly Brothers eternal cool, and The Beatles flawless

backbeat (a band that Lemmy saw perform at Liverpool’s Cavern Club at the the tender age of 16) can all

be found between the grooves of any Motörhead album. Take a listen to songs like “No Class”, “I’ll Be

Your Sister” or “Bomber” and you’ll undoubtedly hear the chords and rhythms from legends past that

formed this man’s undying love of rock and roll….. although at breakneck speed. (Pun intended) The rockers loved them. The headbangers loved them. The punks loved them. And they can all

squabble and debate the origins of Motorhead’s monstrous musical mastery until their denim jackets

fall off, but at the end of the day the heart of all things Motorhead was not the work of others. It was

the work one man: Lemmy. “If we moved in next door to you, your lawn would die…” he once said. Was he referring to the ear

splitting volume that only he and his merry band of hooligans were capable of conjuring? The quantities

of chemicals that only they could consume? The legions of die-hard fans that would undoubtedly flock

to their master’s humble dwelling in droves as some sort of mandatory Motorhead mecca, mowing

down everything in their path? We may never know, but it’s clear that beneath Lemmy’s dark and

sinister persona lied a wickedly brilliant, passionate, and outrageously funny man. With a Marlboro

cigarette in one hand and a Jack and Coke in the other, Lemmy could charm his way into (or out of) any

situation. He was a messenger, a seer, a villain, a wolf, a guardian, an angel. But to most, Lemmy was a

hero, and his influence is forever immeasurable. We were all given a gift that day of December 24, 1945. A Capricorn was born somewhere in the West

Midlands of the United Kingdom and lived to become a King. His crown? A battered, black hat pulled

below his sniper gaze. His kingdom? Rock and roll. His army? You and me. Long live the King. Dave Grohl

1-19-24

No Remrose: The Illustrated True Stories of Lemmy Kilmister and Motorhead

'No Remorse: The Illustrated True Stories of Lemmy Kilmister and Motorhead' graphic novel cover Z2 loading...

The 176-page tribute features stories recollected by some of rock and metal's biggest stars and some crucial behind-the-scenes figures.

Slash, Ozzy Osbourne, Lars Ulrich, Dee Snider, Dave Navarro and Triple H are just a small sampling of those who shared their favorite Lemmy tales, all of which speaks directly to the wild man reputation he basked in.

A total of 25 rock stars and 25 illustrators salute Lemmy in the graphic novel arriving this summer. Check out all of the available options and pre-order your copy at the Z2 website.

READ MORE: Iron Maiden Announce Epic 40th Anniversary 'Piece of Mind' Graphic Novel With All-Star Contributors

Story Contributors: Sir Neil Warnock, Wayne Kramer, Michael Moorcock, Ozzy Osbourne, Phil Campbell, Chrissie Hynde, Kim McAuliffe, Slim Jim Phantom, Lars Ulrich, Neil Gaiman, Dee Snider, Slash, Steffan Chirazi, Lita Ford, Riki Rachtman, Penelope Spheeris, Dave Navarro, Mikkey Dee, Mikael Maglieri Jr., Todd Singerman, Lar Frederiksen, Dave Grohl, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, Matt Pinfield, Josh Bernstein, Steve Luna, Corey Graves

Artist Contributors: Piotr Kowalski, Pat Moriarity, John Bergin, Joe Simko, John Bivens, Chris Visions, Fred Harper, Bob Fingerman, Steve Chanks, Dave Chisholm, JayJay Jackson, Felipe Sobreiro, Gideon Kendall, Ron Joseph, Steve Kurth, Shane Patrick White, Jim Mahfood, Luke McGarry, Ryan Dunlavey, Koren Shadmi, Jeff McClelland, Jeff McComskey, Wes Hargis, Brent Engstrom, Erik Rodriguez, Sean Pryor, Josh Bernstein, Frank Powers, Tony Parker, Tim Bradstreet, Ed Repka, Hydro 74