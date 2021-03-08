Foo Fighters fans still yearning to get down and boogie after Dave Grohl and the rockers covered the Bee Gees' Saturday Night Fever classic "You Should Be Dancing" last month are in luck. For the recent Rock-N-Relief livestream, the band performed Andy Gibb's 1978 hit "Shadow Dancing" with Taylor Hawkins on lead vocals.

The disco cover, complete with background singers, was the second song in the group's appearance at the virtual benefit concert's final day on Saturday (March 6), as Rolling Stone reported. The Foos also played "Making a Fire," the opening track from their latest album, Medicine at Midnight.

Watch the footage from Rock-N-Relief down toward the bottom of this post. (The Foo Fighters performance begins at around 5:40:00 into the broadcast.)

The band's disco streak isn't necessarily a surprise — Foo Fighters have talked about Medicine at Midnight being their dance record, in a David Bowie Let's Dance kind of way. Grohl himself fired up his best Barry Gibb falsetto on February's "You Should Be Dancing" rendition.

Rock-N-Relief was held both virtually and with a "drive-in" concert in Los Angeles featuring Silversun Pickups, Macy Gray, Kevin Bacon and more. Foo Fighters contributed their pre-taped performance digitally, as did Sheryl Crow, Deadmau5, Sammy Hagar and plenty of others.

Andy Gibb was younger bro to the Bee Gees' Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb. "Shadow Dancing" went to No. 1 on the Hot 100 in 1978. Below, watch Foo Fighters pay tribute as they dim the lights and take things down a notch with the smooth disco tune carried by Hawkins.

Foo Fighters Perform at Rock-N-Relief Virtual Benefit - March 6, 2020