Foo Fighters Release New Song ‘Shame Shame,’ Announce Album

Though Foo Fighters finished up their new album earlier this year, the record has been on hold during the pandemic as the band's ability to tour in support of it has been shut down as well. However, the band is giving us something new to finish out 2020, dropping the new track "Shame Shame" as heard in the player below.

Foo Fighters teases began to surface in public places over the past week with images of the "FF" logo adjoined by the letter X, which is also the Roman numeral for 10. This would be the band's tenth album. In addition, there have also been projections of a video with a coffin on fire, so take that as a clue as well.

Not long after the logo and projections began to surface it was announced that Foo Fighters would be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. As expected, the band did play the track on SNL while later returning to perform "Times Like These."

With the news of the new song also came the reveal of a new album. Titled Medicine at Midnight, the set is expected to arrive on Feb. 5, 2021. Pre-orders are available here. In the interim, check out the lyrics for the new song "Shame Shame" below:

If you want to

I'll make you feel something real just to bother you

Now I got you

Under my thumb like a drug I will smother you

I'll be the one

Be the moon

Be the sun

Be the rain in your song

Go and put that record on

If you want to

I'll be the one

Be the tongue that will swallow you

Shame, shame

Shame, shame Another splinter under the skin

Another season of loneliness

I found a reason and buried it

Under a mountain of emptiness

Shame, shame

Shame, shame Who, what, where, when

Just move along

Nothing wrong

Until we meet again

I'll be the end

I'll be the war at your door

Come and let me in

I'll be the one

Be the moon

Be the sun

Be the rain in your song

Go and put that record on

If you want to

I'll be the one be the tongue that will swallow you Another splinter under the skin

Another season of loneliness

I found a reason and buried it

Under a mountain of emptiness

Shame, shame

Shame, shame Another splinter under the skin

Another season of loneliness

I found a reason and buried it

Under a mountain of emptiness

Shame, shame

Shame, shame

Foo Fighters, "Shame Shame"

The sessions for the band's new album were supernaturally heightened by visits from ghosts, as bandleader Dave Grohl laid out in an interview from March.

"There were some tracks that were put on there that we didn't put on there," the frontman explained. "But just like weird open mic noises. Nobody playing an instrument or anything like that, just an open mic recording a room."

As for the sound of the upcoming album, it might not be exactly what longtime fans would expect. In May, Grohl compared the record's sonic atmosphere to that of a dance music production.

"It's filled with anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs," the musician said of the upcoming Foo Fighters effort. "It's weird because it's almost like a dance record — not like an EDM, disco, modern dance record. It's got groove, man. To me, it's like our David Bowie's Let's Dance record."

While touring has been shut down, Foo Fighters have remained active through streaming events in recent months. The entire group took part in the Save Our Stages Festival, playing an acoustic set from the stage of The Troubadour in Los Angeles. Dave Grohl also took part in the Tom Petty 70th Birthday Bash and played Joe Biden's "I Will Vote" virtual concert within the last month.

Watch Foo Fighters perform "Shame Shame" on SNL in the player below.

Foo Fighters Perform "Shame Shame" + "Times Likes These" on Saturday Night Live

Foo Fighters, Medicine at Midnight Artwork + Track Listing

Foo Fighters

Making a Fire

Shame Shame

Cloudspotter

Waiting on a War

Medicine at Midnight

No Son of Mine

Holding Poison

Chasing Birds

Love Dies Young