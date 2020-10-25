If you're looking for some music tonight (Oct. 25) and are interested in helping out the Democratic campaign, you can catch Foo Fighters, Jon Bon Jovi and an eclectic lineup of artists taking part in the "I Will Vote" fundraiser.

The event, hosted by George Lopez and Ana Navarro, is helping to support the Biden / Harris presidential ticket as well as Democrats across the country.

As stated, Foo Fighters are one of the main acts performing. They state via Twitter, "Music has the power to change the world. So does voting. Join us and many other performers for a concert to support @JoeBiden, @KamalaHarris and Democrats down the ballot. Sign up here: http://joebiden.com/concert."

The lineup also includes: A$AP Ferg, Sara Bareilles, Aloe Blacc, Black Eyed Peas and Jennifer Hudson, Jon Bon Jovi, Cher, Ciara, Darren Criss, Andra Day, Jermaine Dupri, NE-YO, Johnta Austin and Friends, Macy Gray, John Legend, Dave Matthews, P!nk, Ben Platt and more.

Special guests for the event include Joe and Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, plus La La Anthony, Jaime Camil, Margaret Cho, Whoopi Goldberg, Armie Hammer, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Helen Mirren, Maren Morris, Billy Porter, Amy Schumer, will.i.am, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness and more.

The concert takes place tonight (Oct. 25) at 8PM ET at the joebiden.com/concert website and can be viewed with a donation.