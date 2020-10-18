Watch Foo Fighters Acoustic Set From Save Our Stages Festival

Foo Fighters were the big rock band taking part in the Save Our Stages virtual festival over the weekend, setting up shop at the celebrated West Hollywood music club The Troubadour for a short acoustic set bringing attention to the plight of independent music venues during the pandemic.

During their set, the band shared a few stories from their experiences at the Troubadour over the years and delivered a stellar five-song acoustic performance of such fan favorites as "Skin and Bones," "My Hero," "These Days," "Times Like These" and "Everlong."

Dave Grohl also offered an impassioned plea on the importance of smaller music venues and clubs, stating, "Thank you for watching the Foo fighters playing here at the Troubadour. As you've heard from all the stories we've told each of us has had some pretty amazing experiences in this club but there are lots of smaller venues like this around the world that need your support right now."

"These memories and experiences that we have here were life changing and formative experiences that inspired us to play music. I can only imagine there are millions and millions of other people just like us that have done the same and it's made their lives a better place," he continued.

Grohl concluded, "It's crucial that we do everything we can to make sure that these venues survive in order to inspire the next generation of musicians to go on and do beautiful things with their lives like make music. So please donate anything you can cause we're really hoping that we can save these smaller venues."

The #SOSFest was put on by the National Independent Venue Association which represents more than 2,800 members in all 50 states. These independent venues and promoters were the first to close and will be the last to fully reopen. To learn more about how you can help and where you can donate to aid in NIVA's efforts, click here. Watch the full Foo Fighters set below.

Foo Fighters at #SOSFest