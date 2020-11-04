Foo Fighters have begun teasing something with guerilla marketing-style tactics in California, leading many to believe the rockers' new album is imminent.

And just what exactly is being teased by the Foos?

Around the southern portion of the Golden State, keen-eyed observers have noticed light projections on various structures containing the unmistakable Foo Fighters "FF" logo adjoined by an "X," the roman numeral for 10. After all, the band's next album would indeed be its tenth.

Those projections include a video of a coffin on fire, as Rock Sound pointed out. On Spotify, the same burning coffin crops up on some Foo Fighters songs, where a load of additional new animations now accompany the band's albums, as a Reddit user noticed. Louder also reported on the Foos' SoCal teases.

Check out some of the teases down toward the bottom of this post.

Foo Fighters' tenth album, the follow-up to 2017's Concrete and Gold, has been in the can for most of this year. The band announced its completion back in February but, obviously, the same ongoing coronavirus pandemic that curbed the group's 25th-anniversary tour also sidelined the release.

That doesn't mean the album wasn't an interesting one for the Foo Fighters to record. The sessions were supernaturally heightened by visits from ghosts, as bandleader Dave Grohl laid out in an interview from March.

"There were some tracks that were put on there that we didn't put on there," the frontman explained. "But just like weird open mic noises. Nobody playing an instrument or anything like that, just an open mic recording a room."

As for the sound of the upcoming album, it might not be exactly what longtime fans would expect. In May, Grohl compared the record's sonic atmosphere to that of a dance music production.

"It's filled with anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs," the musician said of the upcoming Foo Fighters effort. "It's weird because it's almost like a dance record — not like an EDM, disco, modern dance record. It's got groove, man. To me, it's like our David Bowie's Let's Dance record."

Are you ready for the next entry in the Foos' catalog?

Reddit: u/fftamahawk009

Reddit: u/mrtanack