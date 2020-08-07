Foo Fighters Officially Cancel ‘The Van Tour’

Damn you, Covid-19! Foo Fighters had some pretty great 25th anniversary plans this year, but the proposed "Van Tour" will no longer be one of them. The group officially called off the run after it was previously rescheduled to the fall from the spring.

The trek was designed to commemorate the special 10-city tour they embarked upon for their first run as a band in support of the 1995 self-titled debut album. They had also planned to tour in a van, just like the old days as well.

"Foo Fighters have cancelled the Van Tour 2020," reads a statement from the group. "All shows listed below will be automatically refunded. For further information, please visit your point of purchase. We look forward to seeing you all as soon as it is safe to do so."

Those stops include: Hamilton, Ontario, Cleveland, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Knoxville, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Wichita, Oklahoma City, Albuquerque and Phoenix.

Foo Fighters' tour schedule is now blank for the remainder of 2020, though they do have some international shows lined up starting in June of 2021. They also have a new album in the works. Keep up with the band's touring here.

In related news, there is some new music featuring Dave Grohl that just arrived. He's a special guest vocalist on The Bird and the Bee's Inara George's new benefit song "Sex in Cars." The track is part of George's "Road Angel Project" benefit, and is designed to raise funds for Sweet Relief's Covid-19 Fund.

Grohl told Rolling Stone of his guest turn, “Having been such a massive fan of Inara for years, it’s always such an incredible honor to work with her, whether on Foo Fighters music or for the Bird and the Bee. Her voice is timeless, so pure and real. So I jumped at the chance to duet with her on this song. It was a dream come true! And for a great cause: Musicians coming together to support each other in difficult times, working to keep the music alive.”

Grohl previously worked with George on Foo Fighters' Concrete and Gold track, "Dirty Water" Have a listen to George and Grohl duet on "Sex in Cars" here.