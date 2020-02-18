Foo Fighters Announce North American 25th Anniversary Tour
The Foo Fighters are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year and will commemorate the milestone on a special 10-city tour where they'll revisit the very first cities they played on their inaugural tour all those years ago. Oh, and they'll be kicking it old school, traveling in a van.
Of course, the Foos won't be playing the same exact venues they sweated it out in back in 1995 — it's a proper arena tour, but the band will indeed be back to rock the cities that helped get their career off to a great start.
While the tour will certainly offer moments of reflection, the band isn't reveling entirely in nostalgia this year as it was recently confirmed that the Foo Fighters have finished recording their newest album. It will, however, feature a riff that Dave Grohl has been kicking around for the last quarter century, merging the old with the new.
As for the van element of this tour, the band will be gigging in the same fashion as most other bands out there and it aligns itself with the documentary Grohl is currently making. The focus is on bands touring in vans and in a recent interview, the frontman said, "I’ve interviewed everybody — The Beatles toured in a van, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, U2, everybody has had a van. There’s something about that time, you wear it like a badge."
Pre-sale tickets are available for Citi cardmembers to purcahse starting at 12PM ET today (Feb. 18.) For more info, visit the Foo Fighters' website.
See the complete list of tour stops below.
Foo Fighters 2020 North American Tour Dates
April 12 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
April 14 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Santa Ana Star Center
April 16 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
April 18 — Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena
April 20 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena
May 10 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center
May 12 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
May 14 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center
May 18 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Arena
May 20 — Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre
