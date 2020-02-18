Foo Fighters Announce North American 25th Anniversary Tour

The Foo Fighters are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year and will commemorate the milestone on a special 10-city tour where they'll revisit the very first cities they played on their inaugural tour all those years ago. Oh, and they'll be kicking it old school, traveling in a van.

Of course, the Foos won't be playing the same exact venues they sweated it out in back in 1995 — it's a proper arena tour, but the band will indeed be back to rock the cities that helped get their career off to a great start.

While the tour will certainly offer moments of reflection, the band isn't reveling entirely in nostalgia this year as it was recently confirmed that the Foo Fighters have finished recording their newest album. It will, however, feature a riff that Dave Grohl has been kicking around for the last quarter century, merging the old with the new.

As for the van element of this tour, the band will be gigging in the same fashion as most other bands out there and it aligns itself with the documentary Grohl is currently making. The focus is on bands touring in vans and in a recent interview, the frontman said, "I’ve interviewed everybody — The Beatles toured in a van, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, U2, everybody has had a van. There’s something about that time, you wear it like a badge."

Pre-sale tickets are available for Citi cardmembers to purcahse starting at 12PM ET today (Feb. 18.) For more info, visit the Foo Fighters' website.

See the complete list of tour stops below.

Foo Fighters 2020 North American Tour Dates

Nasty Little Man PR

April 12 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

April 14 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Santa Ana Star Center

April 16 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

April 18 — Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena

April 20 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

May 10 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

May 12 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

May 14 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

May 18 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Arena

May 20 — Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre