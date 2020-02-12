Foo Fighters Done With New Album + One Song Has 25-Year-Old Riff

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Foo Fighters' debut album, but the band won't be bogged down by nostalgia and are pushing forward with new music. Dave Grohl even confirmed that they've now completed their new record, the successor to 2017's Concrete and Gold.

"We just finished making a record," said Grohl on the "Bill Simmons Podcast" (audio below, transcription via Consequence of Sound). The Foos leader explained that it's a mixed bag of music that came together almost instantly and, elsewhere, he revealed that at least one riff has been kicking around as long as the band has.

"Some of those songs, the best ones happen in 45 minutes," relayed Grohl, "Then there’s other songs — there’s a riff on the new record I’ve been working on for 25 years. The first time I demoed it was in my basement in Seattle."

The ever-busy frontman has also been occupying his time cutting a documentary about touring in vans and features some of the biggest artists to ever play onstage. "I’ve interviewed everybody — The Beatles toured in a van, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, U2, everybody has had a van," explained Grohl, who noted, "There’s something about that time, you wear it like a badge."

There's nothing glamorous about touring a van. You're crammed into a tight space and, typically, with a bunch of people in desperate need of a proper shower, sleeping on top of each other while someone stays awake (and hopefully sober) to drive to the next gig and Grohl understands that well.

Detailing the aim of the documentary, the Foo Fighters mainman revealed, "The movie isn’t so much about really awesome van tour anecdotes, it’s more about the drive to do it. Why would anyone give up everything, quit their job, leave everything behind, just to chase this dream with no guarantee you’re ever going to make it? And you starve, you bleed, you’re sick, you’re pissed, you get taken to jail and in fights, but you always make it to the next gig. Everyone has the same story, and it’s absolutely the key to success."

At the beginning of the year, Grohl acknowledged the 25-year anniversary of the band's self-titled debut, promising "some seriously crazy shit" for 2020. It looks as if he's only just getting started.

Dave Grohl on the "Bill Simmons Podcast"