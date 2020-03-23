The Foo Fighters Were Taunted By Ghosts While Recording New Album

Last month, Dave Grohl confirmed that the Foo Fighters had finished working on their 10th studio album, but the process didn't come without its hurdles. Apparently, the band had some company in the house they had rented — ghosts.

The rockers stayed in a house in Encino, Calif. that was built in the 1940s to work on their follow-up to 2017's Concrete and Gold. While they were there, unusual occurrences started happening.

“When we walked into the house in Encino, I knew the vibes were definitely off but the sound was fucking on,” the frontman described of the experience to Mojo (via NME). When they'd return to the studio the next day, the guitars were detuned, settings on the board had been changed and Pro Tools even had missing or mysterious new tracks.

"There were some tracks that were put on there that we didn’t put on there," he elaborated. "But just like weird open mic noises. Nobody playing an instrument or anything like that, just an open mic recording a room.”

Eventually, they installed baby monitors to see if they could gather any visual evidence of what was causing the disturbances. While they didn't find anything at first, they later began to see things that they "couldn’t explain."

“Then when we found out about the history of the house, I had to sign a fucking non-disclosure agreement with the landlord because he’s trying to sell the place," Grohl continued. "So, I can’t give away what happened there in the past but these multiple occurrences over a short period of time made us finish the album as quickly as we could.”

Hey, works for us!

The Foos had to recently call off their 25th anniversary van tour due to the coronavirus, but stay tuned for any further postponement announcements.