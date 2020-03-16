Foo Fighters Postponing Select Dates on 25th Anniversary Tour

Things may have been tough starting out in a van, but Foo Fighters never had to deal with anything like this. The precautionary measures taken over the coronavirus have led Foo Fighters to postpone half of their 25th Anniversary "Van Tour."

Dubbed "The Van Tour," the trek was designed to visit the exact same itinerary of the band's first tour 25 years prior. However, the first five shows of the run have been put off for the time being. Rescheduled dates are listed below, along with a message from Dave Grohl himself about the postponement:

Hi, this is Dave. Remember me? The guy who wouldn’t even postpone a show when my goddamn leg was falling off? Well… playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another… We fuckin’ love you guys. So let’s do this right and rain check shit. The album is done, and it’s fuckin' killer. The lights and stage are in the trucks, ready to go. The SECOND we are given the go ahead, we’ll come tear shit up like we always do. Promise. Now go wash your hands. Dave

Previously scheduled for 4/12/2020

NEW DATE 12/5/2020

Phoenix, Ariz.

Talking Stick Resort Arena

https://FooFighters.lnk.to/Phoenix

Previously scheduled for 4/14/2020

NEW DATE 12/3/2020

Albuquerque, N.M.

Santa Ana Star Center

https://FooFighters.lnk.to/ABQ

Previously schedule for 4/16/2020

NEW DATE 12/1/2020

Oklahoma City, Okla.

Chesapeake Energy Arena

https://FooFighters.lnk.to/OKC

Previously scheduled for 4/18/2020

RESCHEDULED DATE TO BE ANNNOUNCED

Wichita, Kan.

INTRUST Bank Arena

https://FooFighters.lnk.to/WKS

Previously scheduled for 4/20/2020

RESCHEDULED DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED

Knoxville, Tenn.

Thompson-Boling Arena

https://FooFighters.lnk.to/KTN

The remaining five dates of the run, all of which were booked for May, are still intact. See those stops listed below:

May 10 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

May 12 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

May 14 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

May 18 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Arena

May 20 — Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre

As stated, Foo Fighters have completed work on their next studio album. However, an official title and release date have yet to be announced. Grohl has also been busy working on a documentary about touring in vans, getting stories from some of rock's biggest names on their adventures. Stay tuned for all things Foo in the months to come and get an updated look at all their touring right here.

