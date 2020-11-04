Foo Fighters + Dave Chappelle to Perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ This Weekend

Dave Chappelle and Foo Fighters will attempt to heal the nation this Saturday (Nov. 7) on the first post-election episode of Saturday Night Live.

After Donald Trump was elected in 2016, Chappelle famously told viewers to give Trump a chance as long as he gave historically disenfranchised folks one. The legendary comic went on to parody The Walking Dead and the 2016 election itself, while A Tribe Called Quest scored the night with music from their landmark 2016 album, We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service.

The Chappelle’s Show star will return to SNL this Saturday, hopefully delivering another campfire monologue to quell the fierce divisions of a very close and heavily contested election.

As for the Foo Fighters, they tweeted SNL’s new teaser video, adding “See you this weekend Chappelle!”

The stadium rock band most recently performed on SNL in December 2017, jamming “The Sky Is a Neighborhood” and a medley of “Everlong,” “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” and “Linus and Lucy.”

Fans can catch Dave Chappelle and Foo Fighters on Saturday Night Live this weekend on NBC.