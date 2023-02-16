75 Spring 2023 Record Store Day Rock + Metal Releases

April 22, 2023 marks the spring edition of the bi-annual Record Store Day and we've poured through the hundreds of titles to present you with a guide to all of the rock and metal releases.

Each Record Store Day offers something for fans of any style of music, but with a community that still deeply values the physical format as much as rock and metal fans do, it's a truly sacred event. There's the chance to score a wealth of rarities, from unarchived live recordings, long-awaited re-releases and some tried and true classics that have been sent back to the pressing plant for the umpteenth time.

This year, things lean more toward the classic rock end of things, but there's still a considerable amount of the heavier stuff — Dio, Lacuna Coil, Kittie, Taproot, Enslaved, Underoath, Dope, Motorhead — and more, as well as a nice mix and grunge and alternative — Pearl Jam, The Cranberries... the list goes on.

Take a look below at the rock and metal titles up for grabs on April 22 at your nearest participating record store. To search all participating merchants, use the store-search function on the Record Store Day website.

Spring 2023 Rock + Metal Record Store Day Releases

The 1975, Live With the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra — 2 x LP (2,500) / Cassette (400)

The Adicts, Fifth Overture — LP (2,500)

Agnostic Front, United Blood (The Extended Sessions) — LP (2,000)

The Allman Brothers Band, Allman Brothers Band Recording — 2 x LP (9,000)

The Black Keys, Live at Beachland Tavern March 31, 2002 — LP (5,000)

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Live at Levitations — LP (2,150)

Blur, Blur Present the Special Collectors Edition — 2 x LP (10,000)

Canned Heat, Vintage — LP (3,000)

Eric Carr, Rockology — 2 x LP (4,000) / CD (500)

The Cranberries, Wake Up and Smell the Coffee — LP (4,000)

The Cure, Show (2023 Remaster) — 2 x LP (10,000)

Death, Fate: The Best of Death — LP (2,800)

Dio, Live at Fresno 1983 — 2 x LP (8,000)

The Doors, "Love Her Madly" — 3" vinyl (1,500)

The Doors, "Hello, I Love You" — 3" vinyl (1,500)

The Doors, "Break on Through (To the Other Side) — 3" vinyl (1,500)

The Doors Limited Edition RSD3 mini-turntable (500)

Dope, Group Therapy — 2 x LP (2,500)

Earshot, Letting Go, — vinyl (1,400)

Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Brain Salad Surgery — LP (1,000)

Brian Eno, Forever Voiceless, — LP (3.000)

Enslaved, Hordanes Land — vinyl (1,550)

Fleetwood Mac, Albatross/Jigsaw Puzzle — 12" vinyl (2,700)

Garbage, Witness to Your Love EP — vinyl (1,600)

Gong, Live in Lyon, December 14, 1972 — 3 x LP (1,500)

Grateful Dead, Boston Garden, Boston MA 5/7/77 (Live) — 5 x LP (9,000)

Hawkwind, The Iron Dream - Live 1977 — LP (2,500)

Horse the Band, The Mechanical hand — 2 x LP (2,000)

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Up Your Alley — LP (2,200)

Husker Du, Tonite Longhorn — 2 x LP (5,000)

Kittie, Until the End — LP (2,500)

Lacuna Coil, Shallow Life — LP (1,350)

Lacuna Coil, Dark Adrenaline — LP (1,350)

John Lennon, Gimme Some Truth — 10" vinyl box set (500)

Paul McCartney, Red Rose Speedway, — LP (5,000)

Mr. Big, Mr. Big — LP (2,500)

Eddie Money, The Covers — LP (1,500)

Motley Crue, "Helter Skelter" — 12" picture disc vinyl

Motorhead, Lost Tapes, Vol. 4 (Live in Heilbronn 1984) — 2 x LP (2,250)

Murphy's Law, Murphy's Law — LP (1,800)

Stevie Nicks, Bella Donna Live 1981 — 2 x LP (10,000)

Ted Nugent, Nuge Vault VOL 1 — LP (4,000)

OFF!, FLSD EP — vinyl (2,300)

Pearl Jam, Give Way — CD (4,000) / 2 x LP (15,500)

Porcupine Tree, IA / DW/ XT — vinyl (800) *extra tracks from the In Absentia and Deadwing albums

Suzi Quatro, Quatro — 2 x LP

Queensryche, Operation: Mindcrime II — 2 x LP (2,500)

Ramones, Pleasant Dream (The New York Mixes) — LP (7,500)

The Residents, Our Finest Flowers — LP (1,500)

Keith Richards, Vintage Vinos — 2 x LP (4.050)

The Rolling Stones, Beggars Banquet — LP (9,000)

Todd Rundgren, A Wizard / A True Star — LP (5,500)

Shadows Fall, The War Within — LP (2,200)

The Sisters of Mercy, Reptile House — LP (4,500)

Soul Asylum, MTV Unplugged — 2 x LP (3,050)

The Specials, Work in Progress — 10" vinyl

Ringo Starr, Stop & Smell the Roses — 2 x LP (2,500) / CD (500)

The Strawberry Alarm Clock, Incense and peppermints — LP (3,000)

Suicide, A Way of Life - The Rarities EP — 10" vinyl (1,300)

Sunn/Boris, Altar — LP (4,500)

The Sword, Gods of the Earth — LP (4,600)

T. Rex, Rockin' & Rollin' — LP (2,000)

Taproot, Welcome — *no format listed (1,400)

The Mars Volta, Frances the Mute — 12" vinyl (6,750)

Frank Turner, Tape Deck Heart — 2 x LP (1,500)

Twiztid, Electric Lettuce — LP (1,000)

U2, Two Hearts Beat As Once/Sunday Bloody Sunday - War & Surrender Mixes — vinyl

UFO, Will the Last Man Standing (Turn Out the Light) — 2 x LP

Undeath, Live... From the Grave — LP (1,050)

Underoath, Voyeurist: Digital Ghost, — LP (2,500)

Van Halen, LIVE: Right Here, Right Now — 4 x LP (7,500)

The Verve Pipe, Villains — LP (2,000)

Violent Femmes, Violent Femmes (40th Anniversary) — LP (3,000)

Scott Weiland, 12 Bar Blues — 2 x LP (4,000)

Yes, Live at Knoxville Civic Auditorium — 3 x LP (6,000)

To see the complete list of spring 2023 Record Store day titles, head here.