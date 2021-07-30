Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam Rule Recent Record Store Day Sales

The most recent Record Store Day drop was a big success for Foo Fighters and Pearl Jam as the two artists topped the Record Store Day Album and Single sales with their latest vinyl offerings.

The Foo Fighters received plenty of advance buzz when it was revealed that they were putting out a vinyl called Hail Satin that featured their covers of disco era favorites the Bee Gees and Andy Gibb. The set also included new live versions of songs from their Medicine at Midnight album.

According to Billboard citing MRC Data for the week ending July 22, 2021, the Dee Gees' (aka Foo Fighters) Hail Satin was the top selling Record Store Day album release with 17,000 vinyl LPs sold (and an additional 3,000 in downloads following the wide digital release on July 19).

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam issued their early hit "Alive" on both 12" vinyl and cassette for this latest Record Store Day drop, and it paced all other single releases for the week.

A number of rock acts fared well overall with the latest Record Store Day promotion. Beastie Boys' Aglio e Olio was third amongst album releases, with The Rolling Stones' Hot Rocks 1964-1971 placing seventh and the Ramones' Triple J Live at the Wireless: Capital Theatre, Sydney Theatre, July 8, 1980 landing tenth in sales for the week.

On the singles side of Record Store Day, Dio's "God Hates Heavy Metal" was the sixth biggest seller.

According to Billboard, total album sales across all formats reached 2,316 million, which was up 32.1 percent over the previous week's sales. Vinyl album sales reached 1,140 million, up 74.5 percent over the prior week. And 49 percent of all albums sold in the U.S. for the week ending on July 22 were vinyl albums.