Lacuna Coil Announce Summer U.S. Tour With Butcher Babies + More

Lacuna Coil's co-headlining North American tour with Apocalyptica came to a close in early May and now the goth metal veterans have announced they'll be returning stateside for a headlining U.S. run this fall. Joining them will be special guests Butcher Babies, Uncured and Lions at the Gate.

The tour begins on Sept. 8 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and will make a total of 13 stops, with the last show coming on Sept. 23 in Joliet, Ill. Along the way, Lacuna Coil and Butcher Babies will hit the stage as part of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival on Sept. 10, carrying onward with the full package for all but one of the remaining stops, with Butcher Babies sitting out the Sept. 22 date in Pontiac, Michigan.

See the full list of tour dates below and look for tickets to go on sale at 10AM local time on Friday (June 17). For more information, visit Lacuna Coil's website.

For Lacuna Coil, it's another opportunity to continue supporting 2019's Black Anima album, while Butcher Babies shared in early March that they had begun recording what will be the fourth album and first since 2017's Lilith. Progressive death-groove outfit Uncured will be touting this year's Living Like I'm Dead and Lions at the Gate (featuring former Ill Nino and Machine Head members) have been dishing out a series of singles, the latest being "Find My Way."

Lacuna Coil 2022 U.S. Tour Dates With Butcher Babies, Uncured and Lions at the Gate

Lacuna Coil Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Lacuna Coil loading...

Sept. 08 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC

Sept. 09 - Frenchtown, N.J. @ Artie's

Sept. 10 - Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest*

Sept. 11 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground At The Fillmore

Sept. 14 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ The Rapids Theatre

Sept. 15 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 16 - Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance Theater

Sept. 17 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

Sept. 18 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

Sept. 20 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Jergels

Sept. 21 - Columbus, Ohio @ King Of Clubs

Sept. 22 - Pontiac, Mich. @ Crofoor Ballroom**

Sept. 23 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

* Lacuna Coil and Butcher Babies only

** no Butcher Babies