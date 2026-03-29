Lacuna Coil’s Cristina Scabbia Names Her Five Favorite Songs to Play Live

Lacuna Coil co-vocalist Cristina Scabbia isn’t shy about discussing the artists, albums and songs that’ve impacted her most (such as her five favorite albums when she was a teenager). In a recent interview with Revolver magazine, however, Scabbia looked inward to discuss her five favorite Lacuna Coil songs to play live, and her answers may surprise you.

Which Songs Does Scabbia Love Playing Live?

Unsurprisingly, Scabbia named three songs from Lacuna Coil’s latest LP – 2025’s Sleepless Empire – which the band once described as “captur[ing], through our eyes, the chaos of a generation trapped in a digital world that never stops, where social media consumes identity and every day pushes us one step closer to becoming soulless zombies.”

First, there’s sixth and final single “I Wish You Were Dead,” which Scabbia called “a heavy but fun song that allows me to be a little bit more cinematic onstage.” She added: “I absolutely love when I can somehow ‘act’ onstage. Broken hearts and revenge (that is only in your head)… isn’t this real passion?”

Afterward, she chose “In Nomine Patris,” commenting: “My heart pace accelerates on this song. It’s fast, gives you no breaks, it keeps the listener close tight to then let everyone free to build their own empire. I feel a sense of pure freedom every single time I sing it.”

Then, lead single and album closer “Never Dawn” got a nod because, as Scabbia put it, “There’s something about the notes changing, the strings and bass line that gives me goosebumps every night. We played it last on the latest setlist, and I gave 110 percent onstage — it felt like pure soul relief. I love this song so much.”

Scabbia also favors a couple of older Lacuna Coil songs.

Namely, “Blood, Tears, Dust” from 2016’s Delirium, which she said “haunts you in a good way” because of how co-singer Andrea Ferro’s “demon voice” combines with her “siren vocals.” Plus, “the theme of interior struggle, solitude, isolation. I love to watch the crowd reacting to it as it feels we all need a moment of reflection after it.”

Lastly, she shouted out “Heaven’s a Lie” from 2002’s Comalies. It’s easily one of the group’s most popular tunes. “It’s always recharging to sing something and everyone in the room is singing the same thing,” she remarked. “It’s unity. It’s sharing with your beautiful community. It’s what every gig should be about.”

READ MORE: Why Lacuna Coil's Cristina Scabbia Decided to Perform Dangerous Underwater Stunts for 'Oxygen' Video

Other Cristina Sabbia + Lacuna Coil News

Last week, Lacuna Coil kicked off the North American leg of their tour in support of Sleepless Empire. They’re slated to play many more dates through the end of March and throughout April, and they’ll be supported by Escape the Fate, VOWWS and/or AXTY.

Afterward, they’ll be playing several European festivals – such as Spain’s Rock Imperium Festival, France’s Kave Fest and Germany’s Wacken Open Air – during the summer.

You can see the full list of dates – and grab tickets – here!

How many of these songs do you enjoy seeing Lacuna Coil play live? Let us know!