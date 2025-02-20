Here are Lacuna Coil singer Cristina Scabbia's five favorite albums when she was a teenager.

From 1985 through 1991, her teenage years aligned with some of the most exciting musical developments of the era. While, in her adult years, Scabbia would go on to become a gothic metal icon, the sounds and styles that dominated her formative years were actually quite from removed from heavy music.

We'll get to those teenage favorites in a moment, but first...

What You Need to Know About Lacuna Coil

From: Milan, Italy

First Album: In a Reverie (1999)

New Album: Sleepless Empire

Lacuna Coil, <I>Sleepless Empire</I> Century Media loading...

For over a quarter century, Lacuna Coil have served as premiere purveyors of darkness and have now crossed the 10-album threshold with Sleepless Empire. The warring vocals of Scabbia and Andrea Ferro afford the band the ability to lean heavily into contrasting moods and maintain a gradual evolution of their sound.

As humanity marches forward through an increasingly challenging digital age, it served as a primary inspiration for the group on this new record.

"Sleepless Empire captures, through our eyes, the chaos of a generation trapped in a digital world that never stops, where social media consumes identity and every day pushes us one step closer to becoming soulless zombies," Lacuna Coil states. "We find ourselves in between, having witnessed a full analogic world and the modern one, confronting the evolution and searching for a true meaning of it all. Throughout every song, the journey is an undercurrent of rebellion, a desperate cry to reclaim oneself in an era that seems to have lost its sense of time and reality."

Lacuna Coil, "Hosting the Shadow" ft. Randy Blythe

There's a remarkable depth and breadth to Sleepless Empire and, after seeing Scabbia's favorite albums when she was a teenager, it becomes even clearer where so many of her powerful hooks and earworm melodies come from.

See those five albums below.

Lacuna Coil's Cristina Scabbia - My 5 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager Lacuna Coil frontwoman Cristina Scabbia revisits her favorite albums from her teenage years. It's a glimpse at the albums that played an integral role in shaping her musical identity. Gallery Credit: Cristina Scabbia