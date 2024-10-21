Peter Steele was one of a kind, and in this Loudwire Loud List we've compiled a number of musicians from the rock and metal world sharing their admiration and reflections on the Type O Negative frontman.

Peter Thomas Ratajczyk, better known in the rock world under his professional name Peter Steele, was born on Jan. 4, 1962. The hulking musician paid his dues in the bands Fallout and Carnivore before taking things in a more dark and gothic direction with Type O Negative.

While a member of the band, the group issued seven studio albums including the critically hailed Bloody Kisses album in 1993. The band's final studio album came in 2007 with Dead Again. Sadly, Steele died from sepsis brought on by diverticulitis on April 14, 2010 at the age of 48.

What he left behind was a legacy of musical excellence and great admiration from some of his peers as well as influencing a generation of musicians delving into the darker side of music.

"He was just on a level all his own. He was a super intelligent guy. The lyrics were clever and funny and they were deep and dark. Either way, it was always something brilliant," explained Crowbar's Kirk Windstein.

Lacuna Coil's Cristina Scabbia recalled of hearing Type O Negative for the first time, "As soon as I heard it, I was like, 'What is this?' It was amazing from Day One." Scabbia would also reflect on the experience of meeting Steele and touring with Type O Negative early in her band's career.

Members of Life of Agony, Midnight and Carnifex also share their reflections on Peter Steele, which Type O's own Kenny Hickey makes a guest turn in this video compilation as well.

"Sadly Pete is not with us, but his music always will be," says Windstein of the legendary Peter Steele. See what everyone else had to say in the video below.

Rock + Metal Musicians Talking About Peter Steele