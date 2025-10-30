Enter to Win a Box of Horror From Life of Agony’s Alan Robert!

How would you like to scare up the ultimate box of horror from Life of Agony bassist and award-winning comics creator Alan Robert? Thankfully, Robert has put together this frightful collection from his growing resume of horror comics projects and is teaming with Loudwire Nights to bring you this box of horror.

Three winners will take home boxes of horror with autographed items that include a limited edition Beauty of Horror Vol. 6: Famous Monsterpieces adult-themed coloring book, a Beauty of Horror colorable jigsaw puzzle, a Beauty of Horror: Ghost of Christmas coloring book, a Ghouliana 6" figure from NECA's Toony Terrors line, a Killogy comic book and a Crawl to Me comic book.

Robert, who has played bass for Life of Agony since 1989, started hitting his stride with his more artistic comic pursuits during the 2010s. Crawl to Me was released as a four-issue comic miniseries in 2011, following the story of a young family confronted with a series of disturbing events in their rural home. The series won multiple awards in the comics community.

READ MORE: Life of Agony's Alan Robert's Top 10 Horror Movie Monsters

Killogy followed a year later in 2012, with Robert focusing on teh stories of three murderers who share a prison cell that resembled the likenesses of Frank Vincent, Marky Ramone and Brea Grant. It too won awards and received multiple nominations and best of year-end list accolades.

Then, in 2016, Robert once again teamed with IDW Publishing to start a line of adult-themed coloring books under the moniker Beauty of Horror. Ghouliana is one of the featured characters and even got top billing in The Beauty of Horror 2: Ghouliana's Creepatorium. You can learn more about Robert's evolving horror background through his website.

So how can you win Alan Robert's box of horror? Simply provide your name, contact details, zip code and date of birth in the entry form provided below. If your name is one of the three chosen as a winner of this package, we'll reach out to you with details on how to receive your box of horror prize pack. Just be sure to enter before this contest concludes on Thursday, Nov. 6.

And just this reminder. Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.