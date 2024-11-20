Life of Agony vocalist Mina Caputo has issued a very personal video in which the intention to "de-transition" back to male (and re-take the name Keith) after claiming in a video statement that the individual's gender dysphoria has been "cured."

Posting on Instagram Tuesday (Nov. 19), Caputo starts with the big revelation. "Yes, I'm off of hormones, six, seven years now and this January 2025 and I am — my surgery has been booked to remove my fake breasts and I will be lovingly living in my divine male self," the singer says.

"I've cured my gender dysphoria," Caputo continues. "It took many years, a lot of walking through fire but I rose above my misunderstandings of my soul and my spirit."

"I just wanted to share with you guys that I am off hormone therapy six, seven years when A Place Where There's No More Pain was made with Life of Agony. That was in 2016. And I've been existing in a different version of myself and a more healed version of myself."

Within the lengthy discussion, Caputo reveals that the given name of Keith will also be reclaimed. "I'll be physically completely de-transitioned in 2025. I can't wait. I feel so free," Caputo expresses.

"I love you. And thank you for being supportive. Thank you for not being supportive because everything teaches me. And that's what life's about. Life's about growth. Life's about change. Life is about creating change. And I am one of the greatest alchemists I know and manifestors that I know. And, man, have I been manifesting peace of mind like no other and peace of heart and peace of soul."

Among those commenting on Caputo's post was Life of Agony bandmate Alan Robert, who offers, "Proud of your journey and your raw honesty. Always here for you no matter what. We ain’t blood but we are real family."

The Journey of Mina Caputo

Mina Caputo was born Keith Caputo on Dec. 4, 1973.

The singer's transition started in 2008, publicly coming out as transgender in 2011. In 2013, the singer recorded a solo album, As Much Truth as One Can Bear, under the name Mina Caputo.

With Life of Agony, the singer also recorded the albums A Place Where There's No More Pain and The Sound of Scars while using the name Mina Caputo.

What Else Caputo Addressed

Within the lengthy video, Caputo also used the conversation to address gender dysphoria, the side effects of transitioning and thoughts on the transitioning of children.

Caputo has been on the receiving end of plenty of "shade" over the years for transitioning.

The singer comments, "I'm making this video because a lot of people [are] throwing me shade and saying I look ugly and I look like a man and all that shit. And it's, like, honey lamb, I am a man. I always was a man. You're just not used to hearing authentic people speak. You're used to people spitting lies at you about their identity. And all the real transsexuals know what I'm talking about, because they own their authenticity. They're not about violating women's rights or the innocence of children and all that."

Delving into the idea of transitioning children, Caputo shares, "I've been posting hard about, I'm very against transitioning children medically and especially surgically. Hormones are disgusting. I can't even begin to tell you how many side effects I went through and I can't believe more trans people don't speak about the side effects of being trans or having gender dysphoria and not talking about it."

Caputo later adds, "I don't wish being trans on my worst enemy. It's so debilitating, man. I feel bad for the parents that don't know any better and for the children. I really do. This is a fucked up world, man. They're confusing motherfuckers too much. It's, like, let your kids play. Drugs ain't gonna fix anything. Surgery will not fix. Thank God I never did that down there. That wasn't a part of my journey anyway, 'cause I got a kick out of being a hermaphroditic hybridized entity, 'cause that's what I am. I'm all soul. I'm spirit."

Of the singer's own gender dysphoria, Caputo explains, "To all the people that seem confused and the people that have thrown me hatred and shade and all these mean comments, yeah, throughout this time I've had gender dysphoria for 40-plus, for as long as I can remember. I'm gonna be 51. I've had it my whole life and I'm very happy I never had parents that made any decisions for me because now at 50, almost 51, I can't even find the dysphoria anymore."

Caputo says that with age has come a clearer view. "My flesh vessel is living in an older version now, 'cause I have the fake boobs and they gotta come out and I gotta live now in my new authentic self. And that's why what they're doing today is disgusting, and I wanted to make a little jam about it. I'm gonna go deeper and deeper and deeper, but not now. I'm tired."

"I'm very proud of myself. I've been through so much over the years. I wouldn't wish gender dysphoria on my worst enemy. It's one of the most uncomfortable things I've ever been through in my life, and I'm so happy that it's fucking over. And I don't even recognize myself anymore," says Caputo. "I know what hormones do to the body. I know what it did to me. It castrated my soul. Not only does it castrate you physically, but mentally, spiritually, emotionally, intellectually. Anyone that's gonna disagree with me, that's cool, but I know you're lying because I've been hearing stories for 30-plus years of the nightmares hormone therapy does to people's body."

"When I first came out, I thought I was gonna be free. Eventually, you cage yourself with that. I know in my personal journey, what once freed me wound up caging me. And now I'm changing back again, but I'm a new, a more healed version of who I am because of what my spirit has put myself through," Caputo concludes.