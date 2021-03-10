Life of Agony have just debuted a two-and-a-half minute trailer for their deeply personal The Sound of Scars documentary, which chronicles the Brooklyn band's rise, fall and rebirth while confronting domestic violence, substance abuse and addiction, depression and Mina Caputo's gender transition.

Director Leigh Brooks, who is based out of the U.K., began work on the documentary two years ago, using archival footage, lost interviews, conversations with Life of Agony's family members, rare photos alongside raw and honest new interview footage to tell the story of the band that debuted with the influential 1993 album River Runs Red.

"This isn't a typical music documentary. It’s as personal as it gets," urged Brooks. "I first saw the band live at the London Astoria in 1996. Since then, LOA has become an absolute go-to when I felt alone and insecure about myself. This film is an intimate portrait that sheds light on the real life stories that make their music so vital and relevant."

"We've completely ripped our deepest selves open for this film," added guitarist Joey Zampella. "The audience and our fan base will completely understand the mold we were broken from, and what this journey means to us."

In the trailer, which can be seen below, fans get a sense of the tragedy that enveloped the band's members early on in life and, in particular, Caputo's. Growing up, she did not know her mother died of an overdose nor that her father was also a drug addict and was raised in the same home as her cousin, Zampella.

Not even five years after Life of Agony's debut was released, Caputo left the band in 1997, sapping all the momentum that was gained on the back of three records.

Caputo, in 2011, came out as transgender and transitioned to female, shedding her birth name Keith in favor of Mina. This stage in her life was also documented with utmost honest in The Sound of Scars, to which the frontwoman declared, "We’ve never avoided tough conversations and we don’t pretend to have all the answers. But, this film is a roadmap with many great lessons. It shows a ton of vulnerability... moments of falling downward and others where we rise strong. Enjoy this gift of imperfection. May you find the tools to be braver with this film."

Reflecting on the entirety of his experience in and out of Life of Agony, bassist Alan Robert added, "When we first started LOA over 30 years ago, I don’t think any of us could have predicted the impact that this band would have on so many people around the world. We got together as a way of saving ourselves, but ultimately, through the music and the brutal honesty of the lyrics, we ended up saving so many others along the way."

A virtual screening of the director's cut will be available for a limited two weeks beginning on April 16. It will include bonus material a Q&A discussion with Life of Agony and director Brooks, moderated by Sirius XM's Shawn the Butcher.

Pre-orders for a screening ticket are available now and a portion of the proceeds will benefit a pair of charities: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and All Out.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website. Resource information is provided for free as well as a chat message service. To speak directly to a professional, call 1-800-273-8255. You are not alone and help is available. Every life is important.

For those struggling with or know someone struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.

Life of Agony, The Sound of Scars Documentary Trailer