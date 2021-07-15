Life of Agony bassist and lyricist Alan Robert has just unveiled The Beauty of Horror 5: Haunt of Fame, the latest installment of his best-selling coloring book series which features rock, metal and pop culture icons. A 'Ghouliana' toy figure is also coming soon as the star character of the popular books leaps off the page and into the physical world.

As seen in the video trailer at the bottom of the page, the Haunt of Fame edition of the coloring book lets fans' imaginations run wild as they color in famous figures such as Motorhead's Lemmy Kilmister, David Bowie, the flying monkeys from The Wizard of Oz, Randy Rhoads as seen on the cover of Ozzy Osbourne's Tribute: Randy Rhoads live album and, yes, even the hilarious Golden Girls actresses.

Other famous figures among the 80-plus page book include Elvis Presley, Jimi Hendrix, Edgar Alan Poe and more. See two sample pages and the cover directly below.

IDW Publishing

IDW Publishing

The ever-present Ghouliana appears frequently in Haunt of Fame and, for the first time, will be transformed into a 5-inch to figuring in partnership with NECA and their 'Tiny Terrors' line.

"To see Ghouliana smiling her piranha-like grin alongside gruesome greats like The Nun, Scream’s Ghost Face, and Michael Myers is a huge honor for me," commented Robert. "I feel like my little undead girl is all grown up!"

Randy Falk, NECA vice president and creative director, added, "Bringing Ghouliana to life in toy form with her very first action figure has been a terrifying treat. Collaborating with Alan to translate his artwork into sculpted form has unearthed a plethora of possibilities for Ghouliana’s future. The imagery just lends itself so well to figures, dolls, masks, costumes and more."

See the figure, coming soon, below and pre-order your copy of The Beauty of Horror 5: Haunt of Fame (out Aug. 24 through IDW Publishing) here.

NECA/Toony Terrors

Alan Robert's The Beauty of Horror 5: Haunt of Fame Coloring Book Video Trailer