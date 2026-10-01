Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in October

Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in October

Contributing Authors:
Ethan Miller, Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images

Will you be blowing out your October birthday candles on the same day as a rock star?

The fall is upon us. The air is a little crisper. It's a month of pumpkin spice. The leaves are turning and you might even be celebrating a birthday this month. Just to give you a look at who else might share your special day, we've compiled this list of rock stars celebrating their birthdays during the 10th month of the year.

Do you share your birthday with guitar god Glenn Tipton of Judas Priest fame?

Will you be raising a glass and saying "Here's to Us" with Halestorm's Lzzy Hale on her birthday? That big day comes on Oct. 10.

And there's nothing like a birthday to make you feel good, so how about we give some birthday shoutouts to Motley Crue's Tommy Lee on his birthday on Oct. 3.

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Plus, we've got notable birthdays for both Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth, AC/DC's Brian Johnson, Bush's Gavin Rossdale, No Doubt's Gwen Stefani, Sevendust's Lajon Witherspoon, Chevelle's Pete Loeffler, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea and Chad Smith and Metallica's Robert Trujillo among others.

Do any of these rock heroes share a birthday with you? Take a moment off from raking the leaves and join us in giving them all birthday wishes as another years passes. There's more than 50 rockers celebrating this month. Check out the October birthday gallery below.

Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in October

October is here and here's a list of rockers who are celebrating their birthdays this month. From David Lee Roth to Robert Trujillo, they're all born in October.

Gallery Credit: Alicia Selin

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Filed Under: 'Weird Al' Yankovic, AC/DC, Alan Robert, Anthrax, Beastie Boys, Chevelle, David Lee Roth, Halestorm, Hellyeah, Life of Agony, Metallica, Motley Crue, Motorhead, Mudvayne, My Chemical Romance, No Doubt, Quiet Riot, Ramones, Ratt, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sammy Hagar, Scorpions, Sevendust, Silverchair, Slipknot, Spinal Tap, Stone Temple Pilots, Suicide Silence, Switchfoot, Tesla, Tommy Lee, Twisted Sister, Van Halen, Velvet Revolver, Yes
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