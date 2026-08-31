VOTE: Better AC/DC Album – ‘Let There Be Rock’ vs. ‘Back in Black’

This one's sure to send a lightning bolt through the AC/DC fandom. For this week's Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show, we're asking you to choose a favorite album between Let There Be Rock and Back in Black. Given that you have two different but equally legendary vocalists fronting these albums, it should be an interesting result.

On one side, we're taking you back to the '70s where Bon Scott was fronting the emerging and powerful Aussie rockers. Let There Be Rock was the band's fourth studio album and it gave us the iconic title track, as well as such AC/DC staples as "Whole Lotta Rosie" and "Dog Eat Dog." It's a record that helped expand the band's fanbase worldwide and is largely considered one of the best efforts from the Scott-led period of the group.

But just a few years later, after the death of Bon Scott, AC/DC pulled off one of the great comeback stories with Brian Johnson coming in and leading the band through their most commercially successful album. The group's seventh album gave us the title track, plus "You Shook Me All Night Long," "Hells Bells," "Rock and Roll Ain't Noise Pollution" and "Shoot To Thrill" among others.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both albums on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked album will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

READ MORE: Bagpipers Set World Record Rocking AC/DC Classic

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

Below, see the rock and metal bands that have managed to find success with a third singer.