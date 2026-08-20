This might possibly be the most powerful billing of the year as Foo Fighters have just stepped up to be the fill-in opener for AC/DC during their upcoming St. Louis tour stop at The Dome at America's Center on Sept. 8.

AC/DC have been touring with support from The Pretty Reckless, who no longer appear on the St. Louis date.

No word was given on why The Pretty Reckless bowed out of the show. Currently, they're slated to appear at Rocklahoma's 20th anniversary festival on Sept. 6, followed by a Sept. 9 headlining show in Indianapolis as the group continues to support their newly released album Dear God.

What AC/DC Meant to Dave Grohl Growing Up

You can always count on Dave Grohl for being able to express exactly what a special moment means to him.

The Foo Fighters frontman reflected on his own youth and discovery of AC/DC to paint the picture of why this opportunity means so much to him.

In a social media post (seen below) he wrote,

I remember it like it was yesterday….It was AC/DC’s 1980 concert film Let There Be Rock that truly introduced me to the raw, primal power of rock and roll performance for the first time. Sure, I had Beatles records, I had KISS posters, I had an old, broken acoustic guitar with a few strings that I would pretend to play in front of the hallway closet mirror when no one was home, but it wasn’t until that fateful night at the tender age of eleven years old that my best friend, Larry Hinkle and I went downtown to the Uptown Theater in Washington D.C. and actually witnessed it on full display.

He further recalled,

Watching from the edge of my seat the entire time, it was like nothing I had ever experienced before. How could five human beings conjure and possess such intensity onstage with just their instruments and do so with such swagger, such groove….and such danger? My mind was blown. Melted. Changed forever. And my heart felt like it might explode with passion and inspiration.

READ MORE: Watch Foo Fighters Cover an AC/DC Classic for the BBC

Grohl said of the impact of being introduced to AC/DC through the film for the first time,

From that night on, the bar was set exceptionally high. If you were a drummer and you didn’t have to change your snare drum between songs from pummeling it to splinters, you weren’t hitting it hard enough. If you were a guitarist and you didn’t need oxygen on the side of the stage between solos, you weren’t playing hard enough. If you were a frontman in a band and you weren’t drenched in sweat by the end of the show, you weren’t giving the audience what they deserve (All of these moments can be witnessed in this legendary film). It’s safe to say that If it weren’t for this movie, this band and their decades of timeless anthems, I surely would have approached my life in music from a different perspective.

He added,

So, if you have ever seen me beat the living shit out of a drum set or run from side to side of a stage drenched in sweat after hours of hammering my guitar to pieces, you’ll now understand why. All I have ever wanted was to someday live up to the awe inspiring fury of AD/DC, live onstage (an impossible task, by the way).

What Does Dave Grohl Have to Say About Opening for AC/DC Now?

"And now, for the first time since that fateful night in 1980, my band Foo Fighters will share a stage with the gentlemen who are single handedly responsible for my determination to give every audience everything I have, every night," said the Foo Fighters frontman.

"This is literally a dream come true. So…..if you want blood….you’ve got it," he concluded. "Let there be fucking rock, St Louis. See you Sept. 8. Dave."

Foo Fighters and AC/DC in 2026

Foo Fighters have spent the summer playing stadiums with Queens of the Stone Age opening.

They'll play a hometown Hollywood Bowl performance with the L.A. Philharmonic and Gustavo Dudamel on Saturday (Aug. 22) and have a date at Rock in Rio on Sept. 4 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil ahead of the AC/DC fill-in spot. A combination of stadium shows and festival appearances will follow in September before they conclude their latest North American leg on Oct. 4 in Uncasville, Ct. All dates and ticketing info can be found through the Foo Fighters website.

AC/DC, meanwhile, will follow the St. Louis show with dates in Canada and additional U.S. performances that will take them through Sept. 29 in Philadelphia. The Pretty Reckless remain listed as the opener on these shows, so it appears as though the billing change was just a one-off occasion.

All dates and ticketing info can be found through the AC/DC website.

See other big rock and metal bands touring in 2026 in the gallery below.