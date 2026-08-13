Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme has found an interesting way to break up the monotony while touring with the Foo Fighters this summer.

And now he has pulled Dave Grohl into it.

Why Is Queens of the Stone Age Posting Bass Pro Shop Videos?

Back in May, videos started popping up on the Queens of the Stone Age social media accounts showing Homme taking the band's drummer, Jon Theodore, to a Bass Pro Shops store for the first time.

For the uninitiated, Bass Pro Shops stores target those who are into the outdoors, including hunting and fishing. The interior walls of the brand's Outdoor World store format, in particular, are filled with taxidermied animals.

The entire vibe of the decor can be surprising if you don't really know what you're stepping into, as was the case with Theodore.

"Look at all of these carcasses," the drummer yells upon entering the store. Homme, on the other hand, seems more than comfortable as he plays cameraman and narrator during the hilarious video.

A day later, the duo shared a follow-up video showing their Bass Pro Shops "haul," which included bear spray for Homme and a new fishing rod and reel for Theodore.

From the videos, it's evident the whole excursion was Homme's idea while the band was on its Catacombs Tour this past spring. Homme's penchant for visiting Bass Pro Shops stores with first-timers is now back for a second round.

Dave Grohl Visits Bass Pro Shops With Josh Homme

Queens of the Stone Age are currently traveling across the U.S. along with the Foo Fighters for the Take Cover Tour. In recent weeks, the tour has made its way through the Midwest.

READ MORE: 11 Most Played Cover Songs During Foo Fighters Live Shows

The trek has also allowed Homme to pick back up on his Bass Pro Shops video series, including Theodore finally attempting to use his fishing pole from the previous tour. His latest video includes Grohl making his first-ever trip to the outdoors store.

"It's kind of like Disneyland, what do you think?" Homme asks Grohl, who only provides stunned silence in return.

At one point, Grohl walks past a worker who appears to have no idea who he is.

"Hey, how you doing?" he politely asks. The woman gives a quick reply and keeps on walking.

The duo ends up shopping for hats that look like alligator heads, a pair of flip-flops shaped like fish and a Bluetooth speaker that Grohl proudly takes up to the checkout lane.

The Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age will be out on the road through September. Hopefully they will make time for more Bass Pro Shops store visits.

Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age 2026 Summer Tour Dates

8/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

8/15 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

8/17 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

9/12 — Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

9/15 — Regina, SK @ Mosaic Stadium

9/17 — Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

9/20 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

9/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

See more big rock and metal tours taking place the rest of the year below: