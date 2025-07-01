Some of the biggest hard rock and metal albums of all time have been released in July, including a few that all came out on the same day.

Two of Metallica's biggest early albums were introduced to the world in July. They both share anniversaries with two of AC/DC's most beloved releases. A young Metallica probably never imagined that one day fans would be forced to choose between an AC/DC classic and one of their own albums, yet here we are!

READ MORE: Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in June History

And if you thought no one puts out new music on the Fourth of July holiday, think again. The day has synonymous with big-time releases, including the Foo Fighters' debut album. From the band's humble beginnings with Dave Grohl playing every instrument as well as stepping up to the microphone, the band went from post-Nirvana passion project to stadium-sized rock legends.

If you were there when these albums came out, you likely have a lot of fond summer memories you associate with them. Don't be afraid to let that nostalgia come flooding back — it's good for you!

Here is a look at the biggest hard rock and metal albums of all time released during the month of July, including some big ones from Black Sabbath, Judas Priest and other heavy hitters.

Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in July History Here are the all-time best rock and metal albums released for each day in July. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in June History Here are the all-time best rock and metal albums released for each day in June. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Join a community of more than two million fans and subscribe to Loudwire's YouTube channel for new videos each week with your favorite rock and metal artists.